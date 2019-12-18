Kids reel as school rugby tour cancelled









Durban - Parents of a KwaZulu-Natal south coast school are still reeling after a tour company disappeared with about R200 000 they had raised for their rugby team tour. Kuswag Skool in eManzimtoti had planned to take its rugby team to participate in the Walvis Bay Private High School Desert Sports Festival tournament in Namibia next year. Things went awry when Vision Sport, a Krugersdorp-based sporting tour company, suddenly disappeared. A case of theft and fraud has been opened at a Krugersdorp SAPS. Chris Hofmeyr, Kuswag’s deputy principal, said it was a “big blow” to the school, the parents and the players.

“Kuswag prides itself on sports and its rugby team has historically participated in a lot of international events.

“In my opinion, messing with the dreams and hopes of children is the lowest thing anyone can do,” he said.

Hofmeyr said the boys had worked hard, participating in fundraising events throughout the year, to raise the money.

Despite the setback, the school still hopes to send the team to Namibia next year and have started a crowdfunding campaign.

The campaign was started by Dirk Boshoff, whose son is in the rugby team.

“My son was very disappointed and that’s when I started to see what we as parents could do to help the tour. An urgent meeting was called and all our parents have decided to stand together to make this tour happen. All of their boys feel the same,” he said.

Zander Erasmus, coach of the rugby team, said they had previously worked with Vision Sport for a tournament in Mauritius and everything went smoothly.

Erasmus said there was a despondent mood in the camp but he hoped something could be salvaged.

“A lot of the boys are going to be in matric next year; the tournament was their final chance to go out on a high,” he said.

Erasmus said the school had enlisted legal assistance.

In another case, Vision Sports is also being legally pursued by Lizl Lewis for allegedly swindling her out of R38530.

Lewis said her daughter, who also attends Kuswag, was chosen to take part in a hockey tournament in the Netherlands from December 3-13.

When Lewis tried to print flight tickets, there was no booking under her daughter’s name.

Lewis has also opened fraud and theft charges against Vision Sports.

Numerous calls to Vision Sports were unanswered or the numbers had been disconnected.

Michael Beyneveldt is the chief executive officer of Vision Sport South Africa and Mauritius.

Beyneveldt was quoted in an interview with the Krugersdorp News saying the tour had been cancelled because not all parents had paid on time and this caused the company to incur extra expenses.

The newspaper quoted him saying: “The management of Vision Sport deeply regrets that it had to take the very difficult decision to cancel all the tours that had been scheduled for December.

“I refute the allegations that the parents’ money had been stolen or misappropriated.

“The decision to cancel the tours was not an easy one but was made with the interest of the children in mind and to avoid the situation whereby some tour-goers could have been left stranded overseas by reason of the default of other parents.”