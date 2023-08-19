Kids through a lens

This year’s Photography@Kearsney, which was open to all high and primary school pupils, has produced some inspiring results, highlighting a rich reality seen through the lenses of our youth. The competition received 564 entries from school photographers who used the opportunity to showcase their creativity and talent in a number of categories.

First prize in the Wildlife: Feet on the Ground category was awarded to Thomas Reay of Kearsney College. In the high school section, there were five categories: Wildlife (Winged Life and Feet on the Ground), Art of Space, My Inspiration, Architecture and Dusk to Dawn. First prize in the Wildlife: Winged Life section went to Gabriella Sanmarkam of St Mary’s for this capture of a lilac breasted roller. Entries were received from Ashton Ballito, Clifton, Durban Girls’ College, Durban Girls’ High, Grantleigh, Hillcrest High, Howick High, Kearsney, Maritzburg College, Michaelhouse, Reddam Umhlanga, St Anne’s, St John’s, St Mary’s, Westville Girls’ High, as well as Affies in Pretoria. Hillcrest Senior Primary School pupil Siyavuya Malusi won first place in the My Inspiration category with a picture entitled Best Friends. Primary school photographers from Cowan House, Crawford La Lucia, Glenashley Prep, Hillcrest Primary, Merchiston and Westville Senior Primary entered photos in the two categories of All Creatures Great and Small or My Inspiration.

First-prize winner in the Architecture category went to Mohammed Hansa of Clifton with his entry entitled Filing Cabinet. The photography component is the final part of the annual Culture@Kearsney programme, a year-long celebration of the vibrant and dynamic arts scene in schools. It aims to enrich the development of the arts in all its forms through song and words, dance and movement, photography and fine art. In the Dusk to Dawn category, Kunal Bhagat of Clifton College won with his photograph entitled Lost. Established in 2012 by Kearsney College, Culture@Kearsney provides a platform for teachers and pupils from all backgrounds to display and share their creativity and talent. Griffin Harris of Merchiston won first place in the primary school category All Creatures Great & Small with this shot of an Asian linx. While budgetary constraints curtail many schools’ cultural pursuits, Culture@Kearsney provides schools with a platform to showcase the talents of pupils, encouraging them to interact with like-minded creative individuals and giving them a stage from which to perform and exhibit to appreciative audiences.