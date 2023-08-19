Kids through a lens

This year’s Photography@Kearsney, which was open to all high and primary school pupils, has produced some inspiring results, highlighting a rich reality seen through the lenses of our youth.
The competition received 564 entries from school photographers who used the opportunity to showcase their creativity and talent in a number of categories.
In the high school section, there were five categories: Wildlife (Winged Life and Feet on the Ground), Art of Space, My Inspiration, Architecture and Dusk to Dawn.
Entries were received from Ashton Ballito, Clifton, Durban Girls’ College, Durban Girls’ High, Grantleigh, Hillcrest High, Howick High, Kearsney, Maritzburg College, Michaelhouse, Reddam Umhlanga, St Anne’s, St John’s, St Mary’s, Westville Girls’ High, as well as Affies in Pretoria.
Primary school photographers from Cowan House, Crawford La Lucia, Glenashley Prep, Hillcrest Primary, Merchiston and Westville Senior Primary entered photos in the two categories of All Creatures Great and Small or My Inspiration.
The photography component is the final part of the annual Culture@Kearsney programme, a year-long celebration of the vibrant and dynamic arts scene in schools. It aims to enrich the development of the arts in all its forms through song and words, dance and movement, photography and fine art.
Established in 2012 by Kearsney College, Culture@Kearsney provides a platform for teachers and pupils from all backgrounds to display and share their creativity and talent.
While budgetary constraints curtail many schools’ cultural pursuits, Culture@Kearsney provides schools with a platform to showcase the talents of pupils, encouraging them to interact with like-minded creative individuals and giving them a stage from which to perform and exhibit to appreciative audiences.
At the same time, it also provides a platform for teachers of art, music and drama to engage and share with each other, as in most schools these departments function with a single teacher.
Announcing the winners at the prize giving ceremony, Kearsney headmaster Patrick Lees said that by bringing together schools, it was hoped to allow young people to be inspired by the arts and to inspire others to appreciate the talent found in all our schools.
The Independent on Saturday