Kindness gets Street Lit on the road

Durban — The Independent on Saturday is a long-time friend of the Denis Hurley Centre’s (DHC) Street Lit programme, which helps homeless people sell books, build better lives and afford homes. So when project co-ordinator Illa Thompson’s car was stolen in the CBD, we made a big noise about it in a bid to recover the 21-year-old blue Ford Laser or help source a new one.

Not only was it Thompson’s workhorse, it also did some heavy lifting for the Street Lit people, including picking up boxes of donated books, transporting the sellers and their books to various venues in greater Durban. “I am seldom speechless, but the incredible outpouring of care, concern and support from so many amazing people has rendered me totally at a loss for words,” wrote Thompson on Facebook at the reaction to the theft. “Who would have thought that the theft of a little old faithful blue car would create such an avalanche of love and good will. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the Back-a-Buddy campaign to help me to get a new car. Being on the receiving end of such overwhelming grace and generosity has been quite the most extraordinary experience. I am beyond delighted and totally overawed. “From the bottom of my heart – a sincere and heart-felt thank you.”

DHC director Raymond Perrier said about 100 cars were stolen daily in South Africa, but very few ended up on the front page of the Saturday paper. Thompson has been the DHC’s pro bono PR adviser for 15 years and is also publicist for a host of arts, health and tourist activities in the Durban area. “A knight in shining armour by the name of John Mulgrew from the DESign Group came to our aid. He made a substantial donation and connected us with CMH, the Renault dealer in Ballito,” said Perrier.

DHC now owns a shiny Red Duster and has a cash injection to support the project into 2024. CMH also arranged DHC and Street Lit branding, making it instantly recognisable. The Street Lit project is expanding out from the city centre to Cornubia and KwaMashu and the car has already shown its worth. “It’s the spontaneous generosity of so many people which has enabled us to do the work that we do – sometimes grand extravagant gestures like this one, sometimes smaller ones that go unnoticed. We are grateful to all those who support our work in their various ways,” said Perrier.