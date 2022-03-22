Kings Park Pool closed for water polo tournament

DURBAN - Kings Park Swimming Pool will be closed to the public this week for the National Master Water Polo Championship. Participants from all over the country will be competing, said eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

The event will take place from Wednesday to Saturday. ”In the meantime, members of the public can make use of the Sutton Park Swimming Pool,” said Mayisela. On Tuesday, eThekwini Municipality staff were busy preparing the venue for water polo events that are scheduled to take place for the rest of the week.

They advised patrons that both the indoor pool and the outdoor diving pool would be used for the events. The pool, along with others in the city, reopened to the public around the time of last year’s local government elections, having been closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to reports. Kings Park had also suffered storm damage and remained closed for a period while the city was engaging with its insurers.

