Kitchen Queen rules with seven colours

Durban - TV personality and celebrity chef Lucia Mthiyane launched her first book, Kitchen Queen, at a virtual function at Gateway’s Exclusive Books last week.

The star of hit series Muvhango and Rhythm City, Mthiyane started life as a teacher and jazz singer, before landing prominent roles on the small screen.

Completely self taught, her love of food started “many moons ago when I cooked my first pasta dish,” she says. “I was still a teacher. I saw something in a magazine. It was great, so I had to include it in the book.”

Since then she has become a TV chef and food judge for cooking competitions like Top Chef and KFC Taste Kitchen where the “winner took home a million”. “I’ve enjoyed that a lot," she says, "Although sometimes I have to play the bad cop.”

Her book highlights seven-colours cooking, “something very popular in the townships,” she says. “And it’s bleeding into other cultures, so it’s great to introduce seven colours to non-township residents.”