Kitchen Queen rules with seven colours
The star of hit series Muvhango and Rhythm City, Mthiyane started life as a teacher and jazz singer, before landing prominent roles on the small screen.
Completely self taught, her love of food started “many moons ago when I cooked my first pasta dish,” she says. “I was still a teacher. I saw something in a magazine. It was great, so I had to include it in the book.”
Since then she has become a TV chef and food judge for cooking competitions like Top Chef and KFC Taste Kitchen where the “winner took home a million”. “I’ve enjoyed that a lot," she says, "Although sometimes I have to play the bad cop.”
Her book highlights seven-colours cooking, “something very popular in the townships,” she says. “And it’s bleeding into other cultures, so it’s great to introduce seven colours to non-township residents.”
It refers to the Sunday feast, where usually chickens were roasted and the accompanying dishes made up seven colours - “sometimes more”.
Growing up with five siblings, she helped her mother every Sunday.
“Sometimes we cooked the protein the night before, and we’d get up early and peel and cook the vegetables. Then we’d go to church and come back and sit around the table for lunch - singing, eating, inviting neighbours over.
"It’s a wonderful tradition. It’s easy on the eye and all the nutrients are there. Spinach, butternut, pumpkin, cabbage, coleslaw - all the colours you can think of. And dessert is colour.”The Independent on Saturday