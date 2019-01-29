Durban - A knife wielding woman who was threatening residents at a block of flats in Mayville on Monday was arrested after armed response officers and the police swooped on the scene. Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said residents alerted the company’s control centre to the incident at around 2.30pm on Monday.

“An armed response officer and the police responded. The woman had been captured on video camera, going from door to door, threatening residents with a large knife. She eventually locked herself in the bedroom of an apartment and a friend had to climb through a window above the internal door to get her out. Police arrested the woman for her own safety and took her in custody to the Mayville police station. No injuries were reported,” Mathios said.

Armed response officers also stopped two suspects who had allegedly stolen two chairs valued at around R5000 from a property in Ethelbert Road in Malvern .

“The officers patrolled the area spotted the two suspects walking along the road carrying the chairs. They arrested the suspects and handed them over to the Malvern Police,” Mathios said.

In a another incident in Shepstone Road in Athlone Park, an armed response officer arrested an alleged housebreaker on Saturday.

“The suspect climbed over a back wall and broke a window before forcing open a burglar guard to gain entry into the house. When our officer arrived at the scene he spotted the suspect climbing over the back wall. He gave chase and managed to arrest him,” Mathios said.

The suspect was handed over to the Amanzimtoti police.