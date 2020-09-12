Knowledge centre rises from ruin

Durban - A dilapidated old house with broken floorboards and a huge hole in the roof on Hunt Road in Glenwood has been transformed into the new Iqraa Trust Knowledge Centre. The team responsible for the new building hopes it will provide not only a community centre, but also a centre for e-learning, workshops and seminars, public lectures, arts and culture events, graduation ceremonies and other social events. Taking the Independent on Saturday on a tour this week, Iqraa Trust SA chairperson, Dr Mahmoud Youssef Baker, said: “Our main goal will be using the centre to enhance education, as some of the main challenges our young learners in South Africa are facing are maths and science. We’ll be offering e-learning to make these subjects easier, which will include visual aids. “We would also like to use the centre as a venue to address public issues where debates and public lectures by guest speakers can take place. The dilapidated house on Hunt Road has been transformed into a community and learning centre. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/ ANA “Also, I’ve played music since I was young and would like to encourage art and culture,” he said, adding that the new centre also had a small library and computer centre.

Iqraa Trust SA is a non-profit organisation and has assisted many charities and humanitarian organisations across the country over the years. It works closely with universities and other NPOs, such as the Denis Hurley Centre, as well as financially assisting thousands of students with bursaries.

The organisation has also partnered with Durban University of Technology to provide clean energy solar systems to rural schools to assist in saving electricity costs.

“We encourage humanitarian projects and look to find solutions to poverty and unemployment.

“We’ve assisted deserving students countrywide and monitor their progress closely, they must take their studies seriously.

Iqraa Trust Knowledge Centre office manager, Candice Govender; Hunt Road Secondary School principal, Phumelela Mkhize; and Iqraa Trust SA chairperson, Dr Mahmoud Youssef Baker, in the library of the new centre in Glenwood.

“We do not discriminate, and focus on education and skills development, as well as health, social development and sustainability. We believe in funding solutions,” said Baker.

The Trust signed an agreement with the Department of Education and the governing body of Hunt Road Secondary School to renovate the building and create the new centre.

The trust’s office manager, Candice Govender, who headed the revamp, said the project cost R1.5 million.

“The building was completely damaged, the floors had caved in, it was really very bad. The restoration was supposed to take three months but ended up taking more than a year.

“We were just about to have the official opening when lockdown happened,” she said.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Iqraa Trust became involved with feeding those in need, working closely with the Denis Hurley Centre and handing out food parcels to poverty-stricken families across Durban.

With the relaxing of lockdown regulations, the first workshop has now been scheduled for September 26 from 3pm-5pm at the new centre.

It is for parents and titled “Understanding Your Child’s Personality Type and Learning Style”, with an accelerated learning specialist. It will be limited to 50 seats.

For more information on the new centre, or to book for the parents’ workshop, email [email protected] or call 031 201 2911.

The Independent on Saturday