Kokstad swami and his guru

An old soul in a young body, throughout his childhood he was already invested in searching for the meaning of life. His search took him to Johannesburg where he crossed paths with Parahamsa Swami Vishwananda, head of an international Hindu organisation, the Bhakti Marga Order.

Durban — Patrick Neville Booth was born into a Christian family in Kokstad in KwaZulu-Natal and went on to become a Hindu spiritual teacher, Swami (Vishwaparanthapananda) Paranthapa.

Originally from Mauritius, Swami Vishwananda played a pivotal role in Booth’s life and Booth felt that he had found his spiritual home.

In the early 2000s he was initiated into the order and became a renunciate, giving up all worldly attachments. His spiritual journey took him to India, Mauritius, England and Germany and, after more than two decades under the guidance of Swami Vishwananda, Booth became Swami Paranthapa.

The story of his life is contained in the newly published book, My Guru and I, published by African Perspectives. Swami Paranthapa will share his story in Pietermaritzburg tonight at the Northdale library at 771 Bombay Road, Northdale, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.