KZN celebrates major polo event

Ballito is gearing up for another major tourism event involving horses, celebrities and entertainment as the annual Affluence Black Polo event comes to town next Saturday. Durban - Ballito is gearing up for another major tourism event involving horses, celebrities and entertainment as the annual Affluence Black Polo event comes to town next Saturday. The organiser of the event Ronald Nair said the luxury polo event would be an intimate affair with only 500 exclusive guests in attendance at the Oaklands Equestrian Estate in Umhlali.

“People come to Durban for the weather in winter,” he said. Nair said the Affluence Black Polo event which was held in Ballito last year, was a collaboration between several luxury brands. It brought many tourists to the city from around South Africa and was a calendar event in KwaZulu-Natal, said Nair.

Unlike the Hollywoodbets Durban July held earlier this month which draw thousands from across the country, he said the Affluence Black Polo event was likely to see more “conservative wealth clients”. The fashion show will feature garments by renowned businesswoman Vanessa Gounden while the event would have a dramatic opening with a convoy of supercars leading the way followed by ribbon cutting. Nair said the theme of this year’s event was “Mono Dramatic” and was open to interpretation by the guests.

He said two polo matches would be played before the final later in the day. “With polo there is a lot of lounging and time to enjoy the festivities,” he said. While the main event is on Saturday it will be preceded by a cocktail party next Friday.

