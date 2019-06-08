When runners line up to set off on the 2019 Comrades Marathon on Sunday morning, two runners, Graham Wells, 42 and Geral Pavel, 48 will be at the start having already run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban on Saturday night.

The pair are aiming to cover a distance of 174km in less than 26 hours to raise funds for NiQi During, 28, who was diagnosed with a terminal genetic illness, cystic fibrosis, when she was only six months old.

Originally from Pietermaritzburg, During has been in Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg since January where she is waiting to receive a new set of lungs, after her previous donor lungs went into rejection in December 2017.

““Since being diagnosed with chronic rejection, I am on oxygen 24 hours a day and rely on a wheelchair to get around and maintain my energy levels. I’ve also been told by my doctor and psychologist that I am no longer allowed to work at all which means I’m currently unable to cover my medical expenses that cost approximately R7 000 a month” said During today.

Although Wells and Pavel have completed the Comrades Marathon six and seven respectively, they said they are feeling confident but there’s still an element of nerves.

“This is a much bigger challenge than we have ever taken on before. On our final preparation route run, Gerald made us all laugh saying ‘Chuck Norris hasn’t done Comrades and we are doing it twice’. I’ll be honest in saying we are extremely nervous but we are determined to make a difference for NiQi,” said Wells.

To prepare for the ultra marathon ahead, the runners also took part in the Deloitte Marathon, Bergville to Ladysmith, and a route tester back to back to raise awareness about cystic fibrosis.

Joining them on the Comrades route will be Rhonwyn Brayley (41) from Hilton.

Speaking ahead of the duo’s challenge, During said, “These guys are pure angels. I will be rooting for them from my hospital room, running with them in spirit, glowing with pride and happiness. I am so moved that they are doing this for me.”

The fund raising campaign for During was started in January on the crowdfunding site BackaBuddy. To donate to this cause, go to : https://www.backabuddy.co.za/run-for-niqi

Independent on Saturday