KZN frog lady wins Green Oscar for conservation

Durban - Frogs in South Africa, like humans, are in lockdown. “Many of our frog species would have been going into their own ‘lockdown’, or hibernation, at this time of year - as we head into winter,” said “Frog Lady” Jeanne Tarrant, known for inspiring school children with her “Frogs in the Classroom” learning programme, and who has just won a prestigious Whitley Award. The “Green Oscars” are awarded to individuals from the global south, by UK-based conservation charity, the Whitley Fund for Nature. Raised in Underberg and educated at Howick High and Rhodes University, before completing her MSc and PhD at North West University, Durban-based Tarrant is one of six conservationists to be recognised this year, for their achievements in nature conservation. Her entry, “A country-wide strategy for South African amphibians”, will see her revising a national strategy, to help guide conservation and research on South Africa’s frogs, over the next 10 years.

“I will be working with other experts, across the country, and base the strategy on the global Amphibian Conservation Action Plan,” she told the Independent on Saturday.

This will involve looking at various needs, including research priorities such as taxonomy and monitoring, addressing threats and identifying habitat protection needs of the region’s threatened species. The plan will also focus on education and capacity building, to support these needs.

She said she and her team had not been able to get into the field during lockdown, but “I am still getting many reports from the public, of frogs, as they start to move inside looking for shelter.

“Broadly, however, we should hopefully expect a few positive consequences for frogs as a result of lockdown, including fewer roadkill, fewer pollutants going into our freshwater environments, and less direct interference with wildlife and natural spaces.”

Tarrant said she would like to see a complete ban of wildlife, including frogs, for the food trade.

Inspirational frog lady, Jeanne Tarrant.

“This is what has been responsible for the emergence not just of coronavirus, but of an ongoing amphibian pandemic.”

A highlight of her career has been spotting a species that had not been seen in 13 years, in 2011.

“I had been part of several searches over a number of years since for the Amathole Toad, to no avail. People even started to think the species may be extinct. In September that year, I was with just two other people, Kirsten Wimburger and Michael Cunningham, and we headed out on a chilly Hogsback evening, having dragged ourselves away from a cosy fire and red wine.

“Earlier in the day, we had seen tadpoles in a puddle on a dirt track, so we knew we were in the right place. We turned over a log and were extremely excited to find a small, brown, pretty nondescript toad - the first Amathole Toad recorded in more than 13 years.”

Tarrant said this discovery marked the start of her conservation work, and protection of its grassland habitats remains one of her focal areas.

South Africa has 135 frog species, almost two-thirds of which are found nowhere else.

“South Africa is blessed with a diversity of habitats - from the deserts of the Karoo and Northern Cape to the forests in Limpopo, the tropical environs of Zululand and of course the uniqueness of the Fynbos Biome in the Western Cape,” Tarrant explained.

On her visits to schools, one of Tarrant’s challenges is to dispel myths about frogs.

“Many people in South Africa associate frogs with witchcraft. There is genuine fear of frogs for this reason across certain cultures, where the belief is that should you see a frog in your house - it means you have been cursed,” she explained.

“We work to understand what these beliefs and superstitions are, and where they might come from. In the areas in which we work, we educate school groups and communities to explain that these beliefs are incorrect. Cultivating an appreciation for frogs and the crucial roles they play in our ecosystems - and their link to human health - is an important part of the work we do,” she said.

With her award comes a big financial injection, to support her quest to save threatened amphibians.

Edward Whitley, founder of the Whitley Fund for Nature, said: “Jeanne is an inspiring leader who tirelessly advocates for amphibians - an often overlooked group. We hope this award will allow her to spread her important message far and wide, and bring about real change for amphibians and their habitat through science, policy, and community education."