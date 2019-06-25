Durban - While the number of insurance claims being declined because of non-disclosure has dropped across the country, KwaZulu-Natal leads the way when it comes to claims from cardiovascular disorders, often a result of diabetes. At a media briefing in Durban this week, insurance giant Liberty released their claim statistics for 2018, with cancer 27.9% of all claims and cardiovascular disorder (24.3% of all claims) taking up the top two spots nationally, followed by respiratory disease (6% of all claims), cerebrovascular disorders (stroke) at 5.7% of all claims and renal disorders (4.3% of all claims).

Alarmingly for KwaZulu-Natal, according to Liberty actuarial specialist Kresantha Pillay, at least 26% of all claims for the province were made up of cardiovascular disorders.

“This is the highest percentage of claims paid for cardiovascular disorders in South Africa, 20% of all claims were for cancer,” said Pillay.

Lead specialist medical officer at Liberty, Dr Thabani Nkwanyana, who was also at the presentation, said the figures on cardiovascular disorders were linked to the high prevalence of diabetes among KZN residents, particularly within the Indian community which has a genetic link. Within the wider community, lifestyle issues, such as obesity or smoking, were also factors in the rise of diabetes.

“If you apply for cover and if you are in KZN, it is likely you will be tested for diabetes,” said Nkwanyana.

High blood sugar levels played a key role in last year’s story by the Independent on Saturday regarding another insurance giant, Momentum, when it declined to pay out Durban widow Denise Ganas, after her husband Nathan died in a hail of gunfire in their home driveway during an attempted hijacking.

Momentum declined to pay, saying Ganas had suffered from undisclosed high sugar levels. The insurance ombudsman agreed, but the public vented their outrage across numerous social media platforms over the refusal to pay which saw Momentum do an about-face and pay Ganas R2.4million.

It has since paid out a further four beneficiaries whose policyholders had died of violent crime but whose payouts had been declined. These payments were under its new benefit which states that in the case of a death due to violent crime, it will pay the death benefit regardless of previous medical history (limited to a maximum of R3m)

At the Liberty briefing on Thursday, statistics showed that the number of their declined claims because of non-disclosure or fraud dropped from 1.6% of all claims in 2017 to 0.66% in 2018.

Pillay said: “There’s a much greater awareness around non-disclosure due to the media. We have been communicating with our financial advisers that they have to simplify procedures for our clients and stress the importance of non-disclosure. We are in the business of paying claims and it’s important that the public know they must disclose as much as they can,” she said.

This includes changes in lifestyle (ie taking up an extreme sport) or medical conditions which may occur after a policy has been taken.

Pillay added that the insurance industry had seen “a shift from death to survival” with their figures showing that only 30% was for death claims, while 69.22% was paid for surviving claimants.

Managing executive of customer and adviser experience at Liberty Johan Minnie, said: “Traditionally life insurance has been more appropriately described as death insurance because the policy pays money to beneficiaries at the policyholder’s death.

“However, advances in medical technology and early diagnosis of critical illness are seeing more people recovering from adverse events. Now claimants and their beneficiaries need to manage the cost of survival and it was time that the industry changed the conversation,” Minnie said.