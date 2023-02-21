Durban - One thing hidden in the sea of crime statistics that show a nationwide increase in rape and murder, is an increase in effort. But in the wrong direction. Last week’s Third Quarter Crime Statistics, released by the SA Police Service indicated a 24.3 % increase in attempted murders and a 45.6% increase in attempted sexual offences, compared with October to December 2021.

These two readings top the “Percent Change” column that features the increase in actual murders as 10.1%, and the increase in rapes as 9.8%. Other increases include sexual offences (9.6%); assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (8.7%); common assault (12%); common robbery (21.2%); robbery with aggravating circumstances (10.8%); carjacking (2.8%); residential robberies (8.6%); and, truck hijackings (9.8%). Shoplifting cases also increased, by 23.3%.

The number of of people murdered in public places – 3 467 – outstripped the six who met the same fate in custody, while on the assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm front, the most cases – 13 990 - cases happened at the homes of the victims or the perpetrators. One hundred and ninety-nine more women were murdered – total 1 101 – while 33 fewer children were murdered – 319. KZN had the highest number of murders, contributing to 24.1% of the national total. That was 1 821 lives, 139 more than October to December the year before. Gauteng’s figure was 1 721, up 151.

Inanda police station reported the highest numbers of murders in KZN, followed by Plessislaer, KwaMashu E, Mariannhill, Mpumalanga and uMlazi. Misunderstandings, arguments, road rage and provocation caused 317 murders, while 118 stemmed from mob justice and vigilantism. Firearms were used in 931 of KZN’s murders and 3 144 of the national total.

One KZN farmer was murdered in the third quarter, matching the figure for Q3 of the year before. Countrywide, 11 food producers died. Rape was highest in Gauteng, accounting for 2 471 of the 12 419 cases, with KZN second with 2 340. Within KZN, Inanda had the most – 83 – seven up compared with the previous year. uMlazi followed with 71, 14 down from the year before and in Empangeni there was a count of 63, up 18. KZN followed Gauteng with residential robberies – 1 627 and 2 130 respectively – and both recording increases, by 18.5% in the case of KZN.

The two provinces also recorded the most kidnappings – 1 974 in Gauteng and 917 in KZN, with increases of 774 and 426 respectively. In KZN, most were in uMlazi followed by Inanda. KZN’s shoplifting cases were mostly from Phoenix (141); Durban Central (121); Durban North (100); Pietermaritzburg (91) and Chatsworth (85). Institute for Security Studies criminologist Lizette Lancaster said the latest crime stats were alarming.

“The latest crime stats shows that violent crime continues to increase as it has for the past 12 years, but what is particularly alarming is the dramatic increase in violence levels in the past two years since we had the Covid lockdowns,” said Lancaster. “The murder rate is now back at levels last seen in 2003 and 2004, close to the peak of our violence levels. “We saw dramatic decreases from around 1994 to 2011 in our murder rates, because of firearm controls, illegal firearms being removed from our streets, and when we were able to get on top of robberies and other types of crime.

“In the past 12 years we have seen institutional weaknesses in the criminal justice system. We have seen an increase in vigilante action, organised crime, and specifically armed robberies and this, together with the proliferation of firearms, leads to these unacceptably high murder rates. “We need strong policing plans and partnerships and we need evidence-based approaches to target specific crime categories and specific hotspots.” Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said he too was concerned by the latest crime stats.

“The murder rate has gone up by 10.1%. That's very high. It again shows that life has become so cheap in South Africa. Blood, bullets, and bodies have become a way of life very sadly, and the murder rate is very concerning,” said Abramjee. “The average murder rate the last time was around 70 people being murdered every day and that’s gone up further. We have a real crisis, an emergency,” he said. “When it comes to sexual offences, the mere fact that it's gone up by 10% is a reflection of the seriousness of the situation we are facing. Same applies to attempted murder, assault GBV.

“It’s only talk, talk, talk. Police are finding it difficult to cope. We have some good police officials, but the rest are corrupt, under-trained, under-resourced and that is a major problem. “The criminal justice system and the slow pace in which it works is contributing to the lawlessness. “These criminals are running amok and organised crime has become a way of life. South Africans are living in fear and the situation is getting worse.