KZN man shortlisted for environmental research grant

Durban - Local researcher Dr Matthew Burnett was recently shortlisted for the $150 000 (about R2.8 million) Jennifer Ward-Oppenheimer Research Grant. “Excited! Given the competitiveness of the grant, I was excited to showcase my research and compete among the top applicants,” said Burnett, who is one of five researchers shortlisted.

His research proposal, “Fishers, fish, and fish-eating waterbirds – interactions that can meet the sustainability goals for floodplains”, focuses on the interconnectivity of the freshwater ecosystem. He tries to assess how fish production is affected by the ecosystem and the impact on fish-eating birds and local fishers. “The project aims to utilise hydrological and hydraulic modelling, fish ecology and biology, fish-eating waterbird movements to drive fisheries decision processes and improve fish yield. This involves an inter- and trans-disciplinary research approach to make an impact on the ground while accounting for the ecosystem's limitation to improve sustainability and research outputs.” He said although his project was centred on the Liuwa Plains in Zambia, it highlighted the need for similar research in other floodplains and freshwater ecosystems in Africa. Burnett aims to address the need to sustainably develop a rural space to improve livelihoods.

“My heart for people in rural areas or on the cusp of wild open spaces has seen me integrate people into my ecological studies to better understand these socio-ecological dynamics. This research will journey through these aspects, deepening our understanding of complex socio-ecological systems and hopefully bring about better-informed decisions around how to develop the rural landscape and improve ecosystem services and conserve biodiversity.” Having grown up in Manzini and studying in Pietermaritzburg, Burnett said he realised his passion for rural areas and their potential for sustainable development. This led him to study nature conservation. The data collected would help promote sustainability because a systematic approach could be created to help locals manage their fisheries. It would also inform local fishers if it was a good year to fish and help them prepare for the following year.

If granted the money, Burnett said he would be able to use 60% on providing bursaries for the future generation of water resource managers and ecologists. Some funds would go to buying equipment and conducting workshops for local fishers about the research process and why it was relevant to them. Burnett is a post-doctoral fellow in the School of Life Sciences at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where he earned his PhD in ecological sciences with a focus on freshwater ecosystems. The winner of the grant will be announced at the Oppenheimer Research Conference in Midrand from October 4 – 6.