Durban - South Coast matric pupil Clinton Bezuidenhout is “super excited” about taking part in next Saturday’s Extreme Festival at the Dezzi Raceway. “I’ll be on the home track so I shall have an advantage,” said the 2012 winner of the Mini Rok world championship in Italy.

He told The Independent on Saturday that this year his car would have an extra boost because it would be turbocharged.

“In the past it was aspirated. It makes a big difference, but you need to use it wisely,” he said.

Bezuidenhout, who attends Creston College near Port Shepstone, started motor racing at the age of four and won his first title at the age of five.

He is the winner of four SA championships and two African open championships and has been awarded provincial colours seven times.

Next Saturday, Dunlop and Falken Tyres will present the Extreme Festival at the Dezzi Raceway near Port Shepstone in a string of firsts.

Six races will take place on the day: the Falken Polo Cup, which involves modified VW Polos circuit racing; the Global Touring Car series, which involves GTC 2-litre turbo-powered cars circuit racing and the GTC 2; SA Superbikes and the Supersport 600; as well as the Investchem 1600, which involves premier single-seater racing.

“This is the first time the national GTC series will take place at the South Coast circuit,” said Riaz Haffejee, chief executive of Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (SRSA), the holding company of Dunlop and Falken. “It is also the first time in many years that a national motor racing series can be seen in KZN.”

It is the first stop in the 2019 national tour for all disciplines and the first time that a national bike series will compete alongside a national car series, on the same day in KZN.

Changes have also been made to the track. “We’ve essentially made the track wider and smoother for improved side-by-side racing,” said track owner Desmond Gutzeit.

Visitors will be able to see “man and machine” up close and personal in an open pit area.

“This kind of event fires the imaginations of every car driver,” said Yvette Govender, marketing and business development director of SRSA.

“Enthusiasts will be able to inspect the car set-up and chat to the drivers.”

Entrance is free for children under 12. Entry for adults costs R80.