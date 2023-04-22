KZN team eager to shine at Deaf Cricket provincial tournament

KwaZulu-Natal’s Dolphin deaf cricketers are eager to shine as one of six teams ‒ with Boland, Western Province, Gauteng, Northerns, Northern Cape ‒ in the T20 Deaf Cricket Provincial Tournament in Cape Town from April 27 to 30. KwaZulu-Natal Deaf Cricket chairperson Steven Gertenbach said he was proud that the Dolphin Deaf Cricket team would play in the 29th consecutive tournament.

“This allows our young cricketers to mingle and learn from other provincial players and possibly get selected for higher honours as a Protea deaf cricketer,” said Gertenbach. “I have played for Natal since 1994 (the very first game we played against Transvaal Deaf Cricket). I enjoy the camaraderie and the banter among the players and rubbing shoulders with many inspiring players. Those tours bring back many happy memories,” he said. “The many cricket friends I have made have truly made my cricket life special. Deaf Cricket in South Africa has been the most successfully run deaf sport, having run for 29 years straight.

“We are grateful for the help we get from CSA every year to allow us to grow our cricket. We have now qualified deaf coaches, umpires and scorers and a 90% deaf-run committee board throughout provincial and national boards. We are proud of what we have achieved and the growth we have achieved so far,” he said. “I plan to set up more qualified coaches, umpires and scorers and to get more deaf people to be assistants within the board of each representative union. We want to attract more sponsors so more cricket can be played between other unions in addition to the interprovincial tournament every year. Developing deaf women’s cricket is also one of our many projects,” he said. He encouraged young people to find the fire, passion and drive within them, and said: “I believe the more fun and joy you have in the sport, the better you become as a human being.”

Non-profit DEAFinition, which provides services and funding to promote equal access for deaf people, has pledged R20 000 in support of the tournament. “Sport unites people and the annual deaf interprovincial cricket tournament is a wonderful opportunity to support our talented deaf cricketers,” said DEAFinition director Shubnum Nabbi-Maharaj. A long-standing selection panel will be present at all tournament matches to select a national team for the Deaf Cricket World Cup scheduled for December in Qatar. Players’ club performances are also considered during selection.