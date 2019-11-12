The wash away on the M4 between Umhlanga and Sibaya. Picture: Twitter

Durban - The KZN Department of Transport is putting together a plan to fix the busy M4 between Umhlanga and Sibaya. The road washed away on Monday due to heavy rains and is currently closed to traffic. Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane told the Independent on Saturday that engineers were currently on site to assess the extent of the damage. Ncalane said the department would wait for the assessment to determine the extent of the damage, before it could say how much it would cost to repair, and how long it would take.

“Sometimes the damage goes deeper than just the surface, so the engineers are assessing it," said Ncalane.

He said, for the department, fixing the road was a priority because the closure of the M4 would create congestion on the N2 which is the alternative route. It is also likely to cause congestion on the M41 and in Umhlanga Ridge itself.

Meanwhile the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs is assisting communities who have been affected by the heavy rains and localised flooding in the province.