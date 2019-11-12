The wash away on the M4 between Umhlanga and Sibaya. Picture: Twitter

Durban - The KZN Department of Transport is putting together a plan to fix the busy M4 between Umhlanga and Sibaya. The road washed away on Monday due to heavy rains and is currently closed to traffic.

Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane told the Independent on Saturday that engineers were currently on site to assess the extent of the damage. Ncalane said the department would wait for the assessment to determine the extent of the damage, before it could say how much it would cost to repair, and how long it would take. 

“Sometimes the damage goes deeper than just the surface, so the engineers are assessing it," said Ncalane. 

He said, for the department, fixing the road was a priority because the closure of the M4 would create congestion on the N2 which is the alternative route. It is also likely to cause congestion on the M41 and in Umhlanga Ridge itself.

Meanwhile the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs is assisting communities who have been affected by the heavy rains and localised flooding in the province.

The heavy rains have claimed two lives since yesterday. Two people in Amaoti, Inanda, died when their house collapsed. A woman (56) and man (57) were asleep in their home when the house collapsed around 10pm on Monday night.

KZN MEC for Cogta Sipho Hlomuka assured the public that the disaster management teams remained on high alert to respond to all reported incidents: "Our heartfelt condolences go to the families and communities of the two latest victims Aaron Smangaliso Zondo and Angelina Nomathamsanqa Nyangule.”

Hlomuka said the bad weather conditions are expected to continue through the week with severe thunderstorms and gale-force winds along the coast forecast for Tuesday evening.

The Independent on Saturday