KZN woman spreads her influence

Durban - Maseru Madlala has been nominated for an Influential Woman of the Year award at the Women Changing The World Global Awards in London next month and is excited over the acknowledgement. On Thursday, she was notified by a UK management board and its university partners that she had been nominated for an Honorary Doctorate Degree Award on leadership and strategic management as one of the outstanding regional leaders in Africa.

“Awards make us feel good. They are an acknowledgement of a job well done and justification for the hard work. I felt proud, happy and overwhelmed and delighted,” she said She said she had been inspired by her humble beginnings. “Growing up in rural areas of uMdoni Municipality, I realised my innate talent for speaking and being vocal among our Church Youth Programmes, which encouraged me to start a company to focus on youth development.

“I looked at things ‒ programmes and training ‒ we miss because we didn’t live in the city. So my company, Azibuyemasisweni Cultural Village and Skills Centre, focuses on getting all those developmental skills training to villages, rural areas and townships,” she said. The tourism specialist, who is best known for her skills and development training, is no stranger to winning: she won the 2022 Standard Bank Top Women Gender Empowered Award, and in 2017, the Ugu District Municipality named her Best Tourism Ambassador. She serves as secretary of the MUT advisory executive committee in financial accounting and law and works with other South African universities to promote skills development training. Madlala, who holds a B Tech in Travel and Tourism from Manchester Business School in the UK, discovered her love for consulting while abroad, which “taught her to think outside the box“. She returned to South Africa and started her consulting business in 2011, focusing on awareness and development training in partnership with government tourism boards.

Programmes Madlala is involved in include Bridge Education in partnership with UKZN community engagement, pushing ECD skills improvements, McMillan Education doing ECD workshops, and DUT in partnership with NEMISA Digital Literacy Programme teaching the importance of digital literacy. “I am also spreading wine-tasting skills with my own Maseru Wines, launched in 2019 in Stellenbosch. I normally do wine pairing with hotel schools,” she said. Madlala has four children: Fezeka, who is 20 years old; Thando, 16, Benito, 9, and Ntandoye Nkosi, 2, and spends days off with them, frequently going to movies with them.

She encouraged young women who aspired to be in business to use what was at their disposal. “Start where you are with what you have. The economy may look tough, but have passion and believe in your dream. Keep pushing,” she said She said that her aspiration, going forward, is to have a fully equipped Skills Centre in each and every Province in South Africa that would challenge the high rate of unemployed graduates due to lack of skills and provide efficient solutions.