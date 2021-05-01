KZN Youth Orchestra strike up a tune

ENJOY a picnic in the park as the KZN Youth Orchestra presents a varied programme of music in Durban’s Botanic Gardens on May 16.

The orchestra, comprising 45 musicians from around the province, aged between 7 and 18, will play a programme which will include some popular classics, film music and some South African tunes.

The event will take place in the amphitheatre which currently allows seating for 150 people. There will be two shows, at 11am and 1pm. People are encouraged to take hampers, chairs and blankets and the whole family can enjoy a day out in a beautiful spot for a picnic.

There is plenty of parking in the visitor’s centre but allow time to walk up to the amphitheatre and to complete the Covid-19 forms.

Tickets are R100 and R75 for pensioners and learners. To book, WhatsApp Rosie on 079 102 9156.

The Independent on Saturday