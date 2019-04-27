THE dreaded hyacinth, washed down in a flood the way nature controls it. Duncan Guy

Durban - ONE person’s trash is another person’s treasure. If the recent floods have served a positive purpose, it is to help rid KwaZulu-Natal rivers of South Africa’s worst aquatic weed: water hyacinth. The floating species, believed to have been introduced as an orna- mental plant, has it roots in the Amazon where it is naturally controlled by flooding.

Having clogged water courses and deprived river life of sun and oxygen, large quantities of Eichhornia crassipes, as it is known to science, have been flushed downstream.

In the Mgeni River, a floating water hyacinth island was filmed carrying a tree until it hit a bridge over the M4, where it collapsed.

In Durban Bay, water hyacinth gathered in such concentration near Wilson’s Wharf that teams of garbage collectors picked up plastic, walking on a thick carpet of vegetative debris.

“Unfortunately, in most cases, the floods have not brought good, but in terms of flushing out the water hyacinth, it needs to be removed this way,” said Sanele Vilikazi, the pollution control officer for the Duzi-uMngeni Conservation Trust (Duct).

However, the effects of the dramatic weather have far from eradicated the alien weed.

“Much of it gets caught up on the side of the river.

“The flow of the flood goes down the channel of the river. Like solid waste, hyacinth gets caught on the side.”

It reproduces very quickly.

“It spreads rapidly, being able to double its biomass in as little as a week,” according to the eThekwini Municipality document, Water Hyacinth Control: Insight into Best Practice, Removal Methods, Training and Equipment.

At Wilson’s Wharf, a group of interns from the organisation Wildlands who, under normal conditions, have been cleaning the bay, spent this week on a mat of plant matter, including water hyacinth that gathered on the bay shore.

Two of them, Nokonwaba Dlamini and Amanda Cele, took a moment’s break, throwing and catching a melon, then a tennis ball.

“We’ve also found cricket balls coming down,” they said.

Treasure among the trash to offer a moment’s entertainment.