KZN's children speak out on what it's like going to school hungry









General manager Tarum Lal at KFC Africa at the Add Hope campaign to get food to hungry South African school children. Picture: Supplied Durban - Thuthuka Special School saw a significant increase in attendance following feeding scheme aid from KFC’s Add Hope campaign, said teacher Nompumelelo Mthiyane. The special school situated at eMpangeni caters to students who have various physical and mental challenges, ranging from cerebral psoriasis, epilepsy, cognitive and hearing impairments. Mthiyane spoke to the Independent on Saturday at KFC’s Add Hope event at the UKZN on Thursday. The event gave children a platform to call for action from corporate South Africa, government and the general public to address the issues around childhood hunger. Mthiyane said the students might have cognitive impairments, but they made up for it through other skills such as soccer, dance and music. “We have two soccer players who went to play in Italy, two ballroom dancers who represented the school in Pretoria. Most recently in May, our choir won in regional and provincial competitions and came second in the nationals,” she added. A student at the school, Sqiniseko* (17) said he was living with his mother and grandmother who were both unemployed. He said he was grateful for the meals he received at school. He loves soccer and saw it as a career path, but he also enjoys running the 400m and 600m races.

Yolisa* (16) said she would leave the house without food, however, she always knew she would get two meals at school. She said she was grateful for the meals because it was hard concentrating on an empty stomach.

She wants to be a police officer when she grows up so that she can protect vulnerable young girls and to build a house for her family.

KFC Africa general manager Tarum Lal said KFC would continue with its contribution to ensure children had access to food which they require to grow, learn and thrive.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu called on everyone to lend a hand. “I am appealing to all South Africans to join us to we find sustainable solutions to address childhood hunger and continue adding hope to the vulnerable children who need care and support to survive the hardships of this life.”

* The Independent on saturday is not using the children's surnames.