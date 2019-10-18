Durban - Thuthuka Special School saw a significant increase in attendance following feeding scheme aid from KFC’s Add Hope campaign, said teacher Nompumelelo Mthiyane.
The special school situated at eMpangeni caters to students who have various physical and mental challenges, ranging from cerebral psoriasis, epilepsy, cognitive and hearing impairments.
Mthiyane spoke to the Independent on Saturday at KFC’s Add Hope event at the UKZN on Thursday. The event gave children a platform to call for action from corporate South Africa, government and the general public to address the issues around childhood hunger.
Mthiyane said the students might have cognitive impairments, but they made up for it through other skills such as soccer, dance and music. “We have two soccer players who went to play in Italy, two ballroom dancers who represented the school in Pretoria. Most recently in May, our choir won in regional and provincial competitions and came second in the nationals,” she added.
A student at the school, Sqiniseko* (17) said he was living with his mother and grandmother who were both unemployed. He said he was grateful for the meals he received at school. He loves soccer and saw it as a career path, but he also enjoys running the 400m and 600m races.