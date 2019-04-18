Durban - KZN's famed Sani Pass is this week the focus of CNN International on its Inside Africa programme, with the decision to tar the iconic gateway to Lesotho coming under heavy fire from locals and tourism operators. Known as the mother of all mountain passes in Southern Africa, the route snakes up the Drakensberg and into Lesotho, climbing 1332 vertical meters to an altitude of 2876m.

The channel spoke to a range of people about their experience and knowledge of the pass.

Mike Clark of Mokhotlong Mountain Transport, tells how business started on the pass and has since grown: “In the very beginning it was purely a freight operation to try and speed up the transfer of food from Natal into the Mokhotlong and they're in the mule trains - it took them two days to cover the 50 miles… Motorised transport meant there was a building boom in Mokhotlong, people could take stuff up relatively easily, relatively fast, and they were able to build a lot of houses.”

Owner of Sani Lodge backpackers Russell Suchet told why the road is so iconic: “I think it is one of the most amazing roads in southern Africa. Certainly, it was never sort of meant to be. It was really a bridle trail for pack animals, which became a road. I think if anyone had planned to build a road pass, they probably would never have done that. But as a consequence, it has an amazing charm. And it's really, beautiful and it has, you know, a sense of place that's really quite unique and of course, it's also the gateway to Lesotho. It's the only road from the KwaZulu-Natal up through the Drakensberg escarpment and into Lesotho.”

Suchet says the pass is unique for hikers: “I think the fact that it's so pristine… The Drakensberg is wilderness. People ask me ‘are there no signs on the trails?’ There are no signs on the trails because that's against the wilderness ethic. And I think that sense of wilderness is what makes it so very special… In our crazy paced world, I think humans increasingly need to have this type of experience to allow them to heal and go back to that world.”

While breath-taking in its beauty, Sani Pass is also known for its often dangerous weather conditions. Tour guide David Peo tells people to embrace the unpredictable: “When they say, you can have four seasons in the 'Berg, they are talking about this place. It could be beautiful, next minute windy, over 100 kilometres per hour, and next minute it can start snowing and I've had many incidences like that.”

Basotho shepherds have been travelling the pass for decades. Mapaseka Nakoe, a young Basotho woman who runs a tourism operation tells how important visitors are to her village. “My village is a small village… we are still holding on our culture. We are not like modernized people… we have only three people who are educated, they've been to the college. Since I've started working as a tour guide. I have seen many different changes to my small village - the kids are learning to adapt, to know that people that come in here are not here to give us something like sweets or money, they just going to learn about our culture and the other stuff.”

The pass has become a destination for adventure enthusiasts. Josiah Skeats, a young Englishman, has been cycling across the globe and is now heading up the pass into Lesotho. He says: “I've been on the bike for nearly three and a half years. I cycled from England all the way to Australia, through Europe, Asia. And then I've just hitched a ride on a boat from Australia to Durban, and now I'm cycling across South Africa and back to England and currently going up the Sani Pass.”

However, the future of the site is unpredictable as the KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department has approved tarring Sani Pass to improve trade between the two countries.

Clark said this may have an impact on tourism: “The thing we really didn't like about the future of the pass is the fact that it's been upgraded [and] widened. It's going to be tarred up to the border post and they say they're going to put concrete on to the top - it wouldn't last one winter… it's taking the whole atmosphere of the pass away. The people come to see the dirt. This is all going to be destroyed. It's just going to become another road which anybody can drive up and down.”

Nakoae believes it will make the tours boring: “I love nature myself. And if they tar the road it will be really terrible because they are just going to affect the plants, tourists come for this. There's going to be a great loss even for us. Tours coming up from South Africa to Lesotho are going to be boring. They won't see what they see now.”

Inside Africa airs on Friday April 19 at 6.30pm. It is repeated on Saturday at 9.30am and 7.30pm, Sunday at 5.30 am and 12.30pm, Monday at 5am, Tuesday at 10.30am and Thursday April 25 at 11.30am and 6.30pm.