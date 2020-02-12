Landfill closure sees spikes in illegal dumping









Durban - Illegal dumping is on the rise around Durban after the Mariannhill landfill site put permanent restrictions on the type of rubbish that can be disposed of at the site. Residents are complaining of the stench, while skip service providers say their business is taking a knock with the new restrictions. As of February 1, eThekwini Municipality restricted the dumping of general home refuse at the Mariannhill landfill site. Taryn Gavin, a resident of Dawncliffe, Westville, said she woke up to find household garbage dumped outside her yard on her driveway this week. Gavin said she found 10 black plastic bags, some of which were ripped and she could see they were from an IT company in uMhlanga. “I had to repackage all those bags and wait for my normal garbage collection day for them to be collected. I don’t know why garbage from uMhlanga could end up at my doorstep,” Gavin said.

A skip business owner, who asked to remain anonymous, said the municipality should have introduced a reasonable alternative where people could dump their refuse. He said alternative landfill sites were far from the areas which Mariannhill landfill serviced.

“Where are people going to go with their general waste? They have to now travel a 55km one way trip, 110km all together. How many people are going to travel that distance to dispose of their waste? The next thing the municipality should expect is illegal dumping,” he said.

He said skip businesses were taking a hit because customers refused to pay new prices to cover the costs of driving the longer distances.

“Where I used to travel 7km to 12km to go to the dump site, I now have to travel more than 100km. Due to the distance, skip businesses had to increase their prices because of vehicle maintenance and fuel costs.

"People are now saying the services are expensive; and since they also don’t want to drive the long distances, they opt for dumping on the side of the road,” he explained.

Another skip business owner complained that no stakeholders had been engaged before the restrictions were put in place.

EThekwini Municipality said the Mariannhill landfill site was not closed, but because of limited capacity, the landfill site had restricted the disposal of certain waste material.

Municipal spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the permanent restriction meant commercial customers could only be allowed to dump garden refuse, cover materials, such as sand, and builders’ refuse.

“Due to the limited capacity currently available, Durban Cleansing and Solid Waste will not be accepting general solid waste (paper, plastic, waste packaging, food waste, etc),” said Mayisela.

He said eThekwini would investigate the illegal dumping sites, and transgressors would be served with contravention notices. He said residents had no excuse for dumping illegally because eThekwini had a number of landfill sites that could be used for dumping.

“The city also has also put in place several illegal dumping prevention strategies.

“Police patrols are sensitised to take action when members of the public are found to be dumping and fines of R5000 will be issued to offenders,” he said.

Alternatively, residents and commercial customers can use the Buffelsdraai landfill site at Inanda Farm and the Lovu landfill site in uMgababa, near the uMgababa Mnini Clinic.

Enquiries can be directed to the DSW Helpline at 031 311 8804 or Randhir Sivapersad on 031 322 4580. To report illegal dumping, residents can contact 031 311 8804.