Laser view

Durban - The International Laser Class Association (ILCA) nationals hosted by Point Yacht Club has been taking place offshore of Durban with more than 50 yachts participating in the three-day regatta which ends today.
The brave sailors from across South Africa and one international entry from Tanzania ventured out on their first day on Thursday, climbing some mountainous swells with a gusty north-easter churning up the waters. Yesterday the competitors started their sailing in gentle conditions but later in the day, the predicted north-easter built up.
The highly competitive Laser class is an Olympic sailing category and several competitors racing in Durban will head off to various world championships around the world in the coming months to get some ‘big racing’ experience in the hopes of one day lining up on an Olympic start line.
Pictured here is Jacques Dugas from Zeekoe Vlei Yacht Club in the Western Cape. Dugas had a good day on the water competing in the ILCA 4 class, finishing second behind fellow ZVYC team mate Isabella Keytel.
In the main class, local sailor Rudy McNeill is looking strong leading the ILCA 7s, while Henley Midmar Yacht Club’s Jethro Brophy Tintinger is the name at the top of the leaderboard in the ILCA 6 class.
The Independent on Saturday