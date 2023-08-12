Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Independent Online | Ios
Search IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, August 12, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Laser view

Jacques Dugas from Zeekoe Vlei Yacht Club in the Western Cape in the International Laser Class Association nationals hosted by Point Yacht Club. Picture: Sophie Thompson

Jacques Dugas from Zeekoe Vlei Yacht Club in the Western Cape in the International Laser Class Association nationals hosted by Point Yacht Club. Picture: Sophie Thompson

Published 4h ago

Share

Durban - The International Laser Class Association (ILCA) nationals hosted by Point Yacht Club has been taking place offshore of Durban with more than 50 yachts participating in the three-day regatta which ends today.

The brave sailors from across South Africa and one international entry from Tanzania ventured out on their first day on Thursday, climbing some mountainous swells with a gusty north-easter churning up the waters. Yesterday the competitors started their sailing in gentle conditions but later in the day, the predicted north-easter built up.

The highly competitive Laser class is an Olympic sailing category and several competitors racing in Durban will head off to various world championships around the world in the coming months to get some ‘big racing’ experience in the hopes of one day lining up on an Olympic start line.

Jacques Dugas from Zeekoe Vlei Yacht Club in the Western Cape in the International Laser Class Association nationals hosted by Point Yacht Club. Picture: Sophie Thompson

Pictured here is Jacques Dugas from Zeekoe Vlei Yacht Club in the Western Cape. Dugas had a good day on the water competing in the ILCA 4 class, finishing second behind fellow ZVYC team mate Isabella Keytel.

In the main class, local sailor Rudy McNeill is looking strong leading the ILCA 7s, while Henley Midmar Yacht Club’s Jethro Brophy Tintinger is the name at the top of the leaderboard in the ILCA 6 class.

The Independent on Saturday

Related Topics:

DurbanSailingOlympics Events