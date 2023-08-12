Laser view

Durban - The International Laser Class Association (ILCA) nationals hosted by Point Yacht Club has been taking place offshore of Durban with more than 50 yachts participating in the three-day regatta which ends today.

The brave sailors from across South Africa and one international entry from Tanzania ventured out on their first day on Thursday, climbing some mountainous swells with a gusty north-easter churning up the waters. Yesterday the competitors started their sailing in gentle conditions but later in the day, the predicted north-easter built up.