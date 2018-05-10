Fatima Patel in the dock at the Verulam Magistrate's Court

Durban - The State has a weak case against the couple accused of the murder, robbery and kidnapping of two British botanists, their lawyer told a Verulam Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Jay Naidoo, representing Sayfydeen Del Vecchio and Fatima Patel, in a bail application, said the crimes they were accused of should not to be linked to paraphenalia found in their home.



He also questioned whether the flag with the Arabic words "All Glory to God "and documents downloaded from the internet linked them to the terror organisation.

"They did not take the (Isis) flag and plant it at the scene of the crime and identify the crime with a political motive," he said.

Naidoo further questioned the State's linking Del Vecchio to the burning of a Tongaat-Hullet sugar plantation last September and asked why witnesses only came forward in February.

And he fobbed off the State's claim that Del Vecchio's interest in watching planes land was any threat.

"These are some wild allegations," he said.

Sayfydeen Del Vecchio is lead into the Verulam Magistrate's Court

Arguing that they would not be flight risks, Naidoo said Patel had obediently attended court in another hearing in which she is an accused, at Kagiso, to do with a charge of illegal possession of ammunition. Her brother had already told that court the ammunition was his.

Also in the dock but being represented separately is Malawian Ahmad "Bazooka" Mussa.

Before court took a break for mid-morning tea, an interpreter gave Mussa a run-down of proceedings in the Chichewa language.

Botanist Rodney Saunders' body was washed up near the mouth of the Thukela River in February after he and his wife, Rachel, went missing in the Ngoye Forest. She has not yet been found.

The court case is proceeding.

