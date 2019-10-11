Lawyer takes the rap for Zandile Gumede breaking her bail conditions









Former eThewini mayor Zandile Gumede in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Friday. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/ANA. DURBAN - Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s attorney took the rap for her having breached her bail conditions when she appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Friday. Bulelani Mazomba stated in an affidavit that he had “completely forgotten to write to the investigation officer” to inform him that Gumede had moved from Somerset Park, Umhlanga, to the Angola Section in Amaoti. She had informed him of this on August 13. This week the Asset Forfeiture Unit arrived at the address she had declared in her bail application, to hear that she had moved. “I was engaged in another matter outside of Durban and I completely forget to write to the investigating officer,” he said. Magistrate Dawn Soomaroo said she had to accept the attorney’s version, supported by Gumede, as there was no evidence to suggest that she had intentionally breached her bail conditions.

“Although you have not complied with your bail conditions, it is not your fault,” she said.

She told her that, in future, the onus would be on Gumede to make sure that any such changes were reported to the investigating officer and the State.

Gumede is one of 11 facing corruption charges relating to a R208 million tender within the Durban Solid Waste department. All face charges of fraud, fraud by omission, corruption, contravention of the Municipal Financial Management Act, contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, contravention of the Organised Crime Act and contravention of the Local Government Municipal Act.

This week’s raids saw the seizing of assets, including luxury vehicles belonging to Gumede and her co-accused.

Gumede was warned to appear in court again on January 15.