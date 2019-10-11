DURBAN - Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s attorney took the rap for her having breached her bail conditions when she appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.
Bulelani Mazomba stated in an affidavit that he had “completely forgotten to write to the investigation officer” to inform him that Gumede had moved from Somerset Park, Umhlanga, to the Angola Section in Amaoti. She had informed him of this on August 13.
This week the Asset Forfeiture Unit arrived at the address she had declared in her bail application, to hear that she had moved.
“I was engaged in another matter outside of Durban and I completely forget to write to the investigating officer,” he said.
Magistrate Dawn Soomaroo said she had to accept the attorney’s version, supported by Gumede, as there was no evidence to suggest that she had intentionally breached her bail conditions.