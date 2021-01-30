Learn to care for covid patients

St John’s head of ambulance division, Nicola Bloem, is ready to help save lives. The Durban branch of the Order of St John in South Africa is responding to the caring needs of the nation by offering specific services for relatives having to navigate loved ones with Covid: a one-day training module focusing on oxygen therapy and basic home-based care.

The one-day course will be run out of their training facility in Old Fort Road - 129 KE Masinga Road in central Durban – using their largest training room, limiting participant numbers and being particularly careful about Covid protocols. For more information click here or visit their facebook page here or call Busi on 031 305 6588.

The Independent on Saturday