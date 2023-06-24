Learning about the vastness of space

Durban - Ever gazed at the night sky wondering what you are looking at in the great space that is our solar system and beyond? The Durban centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa (Assa) is set to provide people with insight and lessons about the universe, and highlight the importance of how astronomy contributes to the way people view it.

Assa head of portfolio in library and publicity Claire Odhav said the astronomy classes were for everyone who has “an eager mind and open ears”. She said Assa would cover a different topic in each module across the five weeks and that participants don’t need to bring any equipment besides a notepad and pen. The course will be held at St. Henry’s Marist College. Odhav said they had a very special relationship with the school ‒ for more than 30 years ‒ and that contributed to them hosting the course there. She said the school was also home to Assa’s observatory and Celestron, goto telescope.

These are topics that will be discussed during this five-week course: Overview and Course Description and History of Astronomy, light pollution; The Solar system; Our Sun and the Birth of Stars; The Earth, the Moon and other Satellites, Eclipses; Nearby stars; The Milky Way Galaxy; Meteors, Asteroids, Comets and Other Celestial Objects; Astronomy Equipment, Binoculars, Telescopes (Reflectors, Refractors and Cassegrain) and introduction to photography; and Navigating the Southern skies and viewing. Odhav said: “We are space enthusiasts and want to share our love of the sky with others. Learning about astronomy helps us to understand the vast wonders of the universe, and how we fit in. Astronomy also offers a wide range of scientific careers for those interested. “We offer talks and viewing evenings to school groups and classes. The interest in astronomy from pupils is high and we believe strongly in investing in the bright and brilliant minds of our youth. After all, they will most likely be our ‘Mars Generation’ ‒ the generation most likely to live on the Red Planet,” she said.

She said that load shedding has provided them with some light because it allows for enthusiasts to stargaze with ease. When addressing the concern of light pollution, she said that the course does address the effects of light pollution as it is now a growing concern, definitely affecting viewing in a negative way. Assa has 100 members in Durban and the five-week course will be facilitated by 12 of those members. The course costs R300 and includes a year’s membership. Places are limited so booking ‒ at [email protected] ‒ is essential.