Lecture celebrates life of social justice activist Paddy Kearney

On Saturday, from 11am until noon, is a free music concert featuring Womuzo and the guitar class of the Ukusa Arts Programme, in Paddy Kearney Way, outside the centre.

Durban - August 28 would have been the 81st birthday of Denis Hurley Centre founder and respected Durban social justice activist, Paddy Kearney, who died five years ago. Each year the centre marks his birthday with a series of events in his memory.

On Sunday, will be the Paddy Kearney Memorial Lecture, organised with Durban University of Technology (DUT), the Phoenix Settlement Trust and the Gandhi Development Trust (of which he was also chair). Dr Raymond Perrier, director of the centre, will speak on “Paddy and the Gandhi Heritage”, drawing on his recently accepted PhD thesis that explores the roots of Paddy’s activism.

The lecture is at 2pm at the DHC. It will be followed by tea. Entrance is free but please book your seat at [email protected] for catering purposes. There is safe paid parking behind Emmanuel Cathedral.

On Friday, DHC staff spent the morning being creative – and painted mini canvas blocks with images of what inspires them at the DHC. This is a pilot of one of the projects earmarked for next year – 10 years since the DHC opened their doors; 20 years since the death of Archbishop Hurley and 30 years since the advent of democracy for which he and others fought so tirelessly. Throughout the year, DHC will host a series of activities: conferences, lectures, workshops, exhibitions, and events.