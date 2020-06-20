Lensman focuses lovingly on fatherhood

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Sebabatso, 3, and Motheo, 9 months, will give one of their “huge hugs” to their dad, Motshwari Mofokeng, as fathers across the country are spoiled and celebrated tomorrow on Father’s Day. African News Agency lensman and videographer Mofokeng found himself on the other side of the camera this week as he chatted to the Independent on Saturday about what it meant to him to be a father. When he found out his wife, Mbali, was pregnant with their first born, Mofokeng said he could not sleep that night, feeling nervous and excited about becoming a dad. But when Sebabatso was born, it was a case of love at first sight. “I just fell in love, even though she was a prem baby and it was scary to see her on drips for those first few days, I soon got used to holding her tiny, fragile body.”

When his second daughter, Motheo, was born and was also premature, he said: “I was emotionally ready for her. It’s been overwhelmingly amazing to see a mini-me in them.”

Being a young, modern father also sees him helping his two girls during meal times and getting them bathed and dressed. While he readily admitted to avoiding nappy changing duties, he does love play time with his daughters, packing a picnic basket for a beach outing and taking them shopping at the mall.

“When Sebabtso was turning 3, I bought her a three-wheel bike and teaching her to ride it will always be a highlight in my life,” he said.

His favourite time of the day is when he arrives home: “When I arrive, they have those great big smiles on their faces and give their daddy a huge hug.”

Looking to the future, he wants them to learn about money, particularly about “saving and spending”.

“Another important lesson I want to pass on to them is to dream big. They must always make sure they have more dreams than memories.”

Mofokeng said he learned his strong family values from his own father who “highlighted the importance of being family-oriented and staying with one partner for the rest of my life, as he has done with my mother”.

Mbali described her husband as “a good father, who is committed, responsible, caring and loving”.

She added that they had also taught their girls the importance of prayer, saying “a family who prays together, stays together”.

While Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June in South Africa, it is celebrated around the world on different dates between March, May and June. Since the Middle Ages, the Catholic countries of Europe traditionally celebrated paternal bonds on St Joseph’s Day on March 19, while the Coptic Orthodox Church celebrating Father’s Day on July 20 dates back to the fifth century.

More recently, Father’s Day was founded in America by Sonora Smart Dodd and celebrated on the third Sunday of June for the first time in 1910.

At that time, Mother’s Day was a newly recognised day when motherhood was celebrated by the Methodist Episcopal Church. Smart Dodd felt fathers should receive the same recognition and wanted to honour her father, William Smart, a farmer who fought in the American Civil War.