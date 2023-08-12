Leopards on the move on the N2

Durban - Game fences are often mere obstacles in the way of leopards that roam the bush country of northern KZN, where three were spotted near the N2 this week.

This is according to Janet Cuthbertson, owner of the Leopard Walk Lodge, 13km from the highway and adjacent to the False Bay section of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park.

She recalled seeing, a couple of months ago, a leopard and cubs, all darting up a tree that was next to an electric fence, when her vehicle approached.

She believed they then used their perch to drop down into a neighbouring property.