Let’s party into the new year

New Year’s parties Moses Mabhida Stadium: (tomorrow) Fact Durban Rocks, from 6pm until 6am on January 1, with a shopping list of stars including DJ Tira, Dlala Thukzin, Big Nuz, Big Zulu, Dladla Mshunqisi, Q Twins, Cassper Nyovest, Nomfundo Moh, Slenda Da Dancing DJ, Rocksilver, Zakwe and Duncan, Penny Ntuli, Vinny da Vinci, King Sfiso, Amenisto and Goldmax. Ticket prices from R200 to R1700 from Ticketpro.

Big Zulu is among the entertainers at the Fact Durban Rocks New Year’s Eve party to welcome in 2024 at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/Independent Newspapers Bellezar uMhlanga: It’s a kinda magic ’80s rock and roll with live bands, DJs and fireworks. General entries for the shows are R295, R795 for VIP with buffet. Entry from 3pm. Book at bellezar.co.za or 031 561 2173. David Poole and Dominic Peters are Goldfish, ready to party the old year out at Ballito’s Sugar Rush Park. Ballito Sugar Rush Park: Goldfish, Neon Dream and Saxby Twins will keep you grooving from 5pm to 4am. Tickets range from R600 to R1200, table costs R2500. Booking at kznsummer.co.za Saxby Twins Kyle and Wayde Saxby are set to welcome 2024 at Ballito Sugar Rush Park. Picture: Armand Hough/ Independent Newspapers Beachwood Beach: Summerdaze from 2pm. Live entertainment, dance floors, lounges, bars and food. Ticket R250 general access, R1400 VIP. No under-18s. Tickets from webtickets.

Markets Gary Nixon and Rudi Greyvenstein make up The Kickstands who will be on stage at the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market today. Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today and tomorrow) Acoustic duo The Kickstands are on stage today and Blarney and Son are up tomorrow. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli to food and crafts. Space for the whole family (pets included) to spend time together. Take a walk on the wild side on the short nature trail. Open rain or shine ‒ all undercover and fully wheelchair accessible. From 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm.

Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and more. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders for fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at uMhlali. From 7am to 2pm.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. DJ Slenda Da Dancing is ready to entertain at Fact Durban Rocks. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce from 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. No charge to sell or to enter and traders are welcome. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000 Shows Rhumbelow Theatre Film Club: (today and tomorrow) The Royal Ballet’s The Nutcracker today at 6.30pm and tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] or for more info visit http://events.durbantheatre.com/

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (today and tomorrow) KickstArt’s annual family panto is directed by Steven Stead who works his magic on Aladdin. Starring Daniel Anderson as Aladdin, with Blessing Xaba as his long-suffering mother, Widow Twankey, and Iain Robinson as the dastardly wizard, Abanazar. Others include Georgina Mabbett-Kelly as Princess Jasmine, Mthokozisi Zulu as Wishee Washee, Rory Booth as Genie of the Ring and Belinda Henwood as Dar Ling. Performances at 2.30pm from Tuesday to Friday, 11am and 3.30pm on Saturday. Tickets range from R150 to R265. Until January 14. Actress, comedian and singer Lisa Bobbert as one of her new characters: an enthusiastic, very glam, handbag-clutching woman in Mr & Mrs Normal with Aaron McIlroy at the Northlands Bowling Club in association with the Rhumbelow Theatre. Rhumbelow Northlands: (today and tomorrow) Mr & Mrs Normal featuring Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert in their newest comedy serving an all-you-can-eat comedy buffet with a musical smorgasbord to cater for all theatrical tastes. At Northlands Bowling Club today at 7.30pm, and tomorrow at 8.30pm. Tickets R220, pensioners R200, U13 R180. Booking is essential via email [email protected] or at Computicket. The Barnyard Suncoast: (today and tomorrow) 50 Carat Gold has a 10-piece cast taking audiences on a 50-year tribute to musical legends, from Elvis Presley to Tina Turner to Bryan Adams, and talent like Mango Groove and Freshlyground. Runs until January 27. Ticket prices vary. Visit barnyardtheatre.co.za to book.

The Globe, Suncoast: (today) Final night for the ABBA show that’s taking the world by storm. Dancing Queen: A Tribute To ABBA is a full-scale concert production that will transport you to the heart of the ABBA concert experience. More than two hours of high-energy musical performances. 8pm. Tickets from R175 at Ticketpro. Art KZNSA: KZNSA hosts BuzzArt23, its biggest local-only Christmas fair, with the theme MADE: celebrating the artists of KZN. Main Gallery, Mezzanine Gallery, Park Gallery. Open until January 7.

The Gallery Lifestyle: Ballito. New exhibition Humanity to celebrate unity. Until January 28. Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. Identical twins Virginia and Viggy Qwabe make up the Q Twins who will perform at Fact Durban Rocks. Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hiking for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 0832356123. Three free hikes for new hikers and new members are most welcome. Membership costs R150 per year per family. Some fitness is required. Plan ahead for our magical hikers special from January 20, 21 and 22 at the Drak Gardens Monks Cowl for R899 per person sharing per night, inclusive of dinner and breakfast or R1275 per single per night, inclusive of dinner and breakfast. Contact David 0726150559. Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Umgeni Steam Railway: (today and tomorrow) Steam train trips on 85-year-old Wesley, a beautifully restored vintage steam engine, from Inchanga Station to Botha’s Hill and back, meandering along the Valley of 1000 Hills through one of the oldest operational tunnels in South Africa. Leave Inchanga at 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm. There is no 5pm trip on Sunday. Tickets R170 for adults, and R110 for pensioners (+60) and children (2-12). Visit www.umgenisteamrailway.com

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Dladla Mshunqisi is in the line-up for the Fact Durban Rocks New Year’s Eve party to welcome in 2024 at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/ Independent Newspapers Events Trail of Lights: (today) Breathtaking display of magical lights in Durban’s Botanic Gardens, the oldest botanic gardens in Africa. Visitors can wander along enchanting trails or take a detour, to find a surprise around every corner. Wheelchairs for hire on a first-come-first-served basis. Tickets from R70 to R90 from Webtickets or at select Pick n Pay outlets. Tickets available at the door, subject to availability, at R120 (card payments only) and limited. Open from 6 to 10pm. Runs until January 3, but is closed tomorrow, December 31.

Woodpeckers: Learn the art of wood carving and turning in three-hour workshops in Hillcrest. January 3 to 6; 8 to 13. R350. Contact Annie at 082 854 4754 or Max at 073 610 8078. Booking essential Street Lit Books: While you're out and about, and if you need something to read, keep an eye open for the Street Lit second-hand booksellers. An initiative of the Denis Hurley Centre, the NGO provides opportunities for people to earn a basic income for homeless and formerly homeless people. sites include Bridge City, KwaMashu; KZNSA Gallery; Municipal satellite container library alongside Workshop; Berea Centre; Davenport Square; Durban Botanic Gardens Visitors Centre; Pick n Pay Hyper by the Sea; Bluff Towers; uMlazi Mega City; Durban station taxi rank, and others selling informally around Durban. Look out for the bright lime green branding – and let them know if you have any books to donate. KZN singer and the Lilizela hitmaker Nomfundo Moh will be at the Fact Durban Rocks party.