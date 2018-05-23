Pietermaritzburg - A man who killed an 11-year-old boy and removed his skull was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday.

Nkosivumile Sincuba (32) was arrested a week after the brutal murder of Malwande Samo Deyi on April 7, in the Mlolweni area near Harding in Southern KZN.

Deyi was looking after livestock on the communal grazing lands when he did not return home that day. His family with the assistance of the community started to search for the missing boy. After a frantic search, they found his lifeless body later that afternoon near Mthavuna river with an injury on the head. His head had been cut open and his skull was missing.

A case of murder was opened at Harding police station.

Sincuba was arrested after a week with the assistance of the community. A missing skull was also recovered hidden in the nearby bushes. He made several court appearances in the Harding Magistrate's Court and was remanded in custody. The matter was transferred to Pietermaritzburg High Court and was convicted and sentenced.

The Independent on Saturday