Light classics with an Afropop blend

Songs of Johnny Clegg will be among those that will sound in Kloof next weekend at a light classics performance conducted by maestro Richard Cock, at Kloof’s St Agnes auditorium. “Richard is coming down specially from Johannesburg with the talented singers Tim Moloi and Monde Msutwana,” said Jill Storrar, spokesperson for the Youth Education and Support (Yes) Trust, which will be beneficiaries of the concert.

Titled “Under an African Sky”, the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra will provide the music for the event on Sunday, February 19. Cock said he looked forward to returning to KZN from his Johannesburg base after a long absence. He said he once performed frequently in the city, including Kloof, for functions of the local Rotary Club.

“But that all came to an end, actually before Covid, so it will be very nice to be back,” he said. The Yes Trust not only helps disadvantaged students financially at tertiary level but also with mentoring. “Mentorship of our young people is a vital part of our organisation and we hope that the wholesome values and ethics that we try to instil will stay with our students for the rest of their lives,” said Storrar.

“At present we are assisting students who are studying towards a variety of tertiary courses including medicine, occupational therapy, teaching and accountancy. “It is hugely rewarding to watch our young people succeed in their studies and once they have graduated and qualified, the impact it has on them and their families is without bounds.” Among its beneficiaries are students who make up “the missing middle”.

“The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) supports many underprivileged undergraduate students in South Africa, but to qualify for financial assistance the annual income of the family has to be below a certain income level,” Storrar explained. “Many families who earn just above this ceiling still cannot afford the fees and other expenses involved in funding a tertiary level student, so many promising students, known as the ‘missing middle’, fall through the gap. “In addition, because of financial constraints, graduates who wish to pursue their studies and obtain honours, Master’s and doctoral degrees often hit a wall and are unable to continue. We now focus on trying to support these two groups of talented and promising students.”

Cock said he related to projects of this nature, and he was similarly involved in master classes for young singers. At the 4pm event will be a gin bar and a mobile pizza stand. Tickets are available from webtickets and cost R200 each.