Light humour to raise legal funds in service delivery fight

The Westville Ratepayers Association (WRA) is hosting a fun day to raise funds for legal costs against the City. Their event names use satire and try to provide humour on serious issues affecting South Africans every day. WRA executive member Rose Cortes said it would be a day filled with light humour for Durban residents.

When asked about their events and their names, she said: “South Africans have a wild sense of humour. Historically, we have used satire to vent our pain. It’s reminiscent of protest theatre born out of the oppressive climate of the past. We need to do better and we need to keep smiles on our faces while we do it.” She said they planned to run about five events during the day. The first is called the E Coli Fun Run, which pokes fun at the issue of water and sanitation in the country. Other events include: Find My Mayor Treasure Hunt; Filling my Pothole eating competition; and a Spelling B.B.B.E.E. where the winner receives the Level 1 contributor trophy. The final event is a six-a-side football match between a “cadre deployment” side versus a “preferred tender” side. Cortes said there would be giant inflatables for children to ensure the fun covers all age groups.

Cortes said: “The purpose of this fund-raising event is to fund legal action – which can be expensive – in our commitment to pursue accountability from the city. We haven’t set a ceiling and every cent will help.” She added that they were very grateful for their sponsors as they were contributing to their fight in moving the city forward. The Fun Day is set to take place at the Westville Country Club on Saturday, June 3. Entry into each event is R50.