Lighting fires for the next generation of braai masters

From MasterChef Junior to Taste Bud Battle, South African children are as competitive as adults when it comes to cooking. But culinary skills in the kitchen mean nothing if you don’t have fire magic as every self-respecting Saffer should know how to braai.

In keeping with National Children’s Day today, we look at some of the coolest recipes in Jan Braai Junior. The man who turned braaing into a career says the book is a braai guide for the next generation and dishes up recipes, techniques and advice. Braai says he aimed for budget-conscious ingredients, “super user-friendly” recipes and tested it all out so many times that he even rewrote his own rule book.

“I wrote it specifically for younger people who are just reaching the age where they want to start braaing by themselves.” The “most viral” recipe to date, which racked up a million views in just days and continues to be popular, (obviously) happens to be as easy to make as it is to eat; banana and Nutella wraps. There's an unusual way to cook sweet and sticky pork ribs: first, you braai and then you marinade to prevent it from burning or look yummy from the outside but raw on the inside. And finally, what’s the point of having a fire without marshmallows, especially marshmallows and chocolate.

These easy peasy banana and nutella wraps can be made by anyone and will be savoured by adults and children alike. Supplied Banana and Nutella Wraps WHAT YOU NEED (makes 6) Nutella (1 jar will be enough)

6 white flour wraps 6 bananas (peeled) Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream (to serve)

WHAT TO DO 1. Spread a layer of Nutella on each wrap, making sure to spread all the way to the edges. The Nutella doesn’t just add flavour to the dish; it will also serve as the glue that keeps the wrap together. Be generous with how much you use, although you don't have to finish the whole jar! 2. Place one peeled banana anywhere on the Nutella-covered side of a wrap and roll once. Then, on either end of the banana, fold over and tuck in the sides of the wrap so that the whole wrap ends up being the same width as the banana. Keep on rolling the banana tightly until you end up with something that looks like a giant spring roll. Both ends will be closed, and the unit should be tightly rolled and neat. Repeat with the remaining bananas and wraps.

3. Place the finished wraps in a hinged grid and braai them over medium heat for about 10 minutes in total, turning regularly, similar to braaibroodjies. Each wrap has four sides that can face the coals. Once the top and bottom of the wraps have faced the coals, open the grid. Use tongs to half flip the wraps so that the other two, less cooked sides, face the coals. Close the grid again and continue braaing. 4. The wraps are ready when their outsides are crispy and toasted, and the bananas on the inside are soft. Slice each wrap in half, and serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream. There are sandwiches, and then there is the decadent marshmallow and chocolate braaibroodjie. Jan Braai says the secret is to braai them over gentle heat and to turn it often. He says its a winner especially when the crowd is hungry for something sweet after a great meal. Supplied. Marshmallow And Chocolate Braaibroodjie

WHAT YOU NEED (makes 6) 1 packet (150 g) marshmallows 2 slabs (80 g each) milk chocolate (or your favourite chocolate)

Butter 12 slices of bread WHAT TO DO

1. Cut the marshmallows in half and roughly chop the chocolate. 2. The braaibroodjies: Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread. The buttered sides will face outward once you’ve assembled the braaibroodjies. You always butter a braaibroodjie on the outside. Place six slices of bread buttered-side down, on a cutting board and layer with the chopped chocolate and marshmallows. Close the braaibroodjies with the remaining slices of bread, buttered sides facing outwards. 3. Braaibroodjies is draaibroodjies: Braaibroodjies are braaied in a closed, hinged grid and should be turned often. Try to use a grid with adjustable heights, to compress each braaibroodjie perfectly. You want gentle, medium-paced heat, and the grid should be nice and high. Your aim is for the chocolate to be melted and the marshmallows to be puffy and melted by the time the bread is golden brown.

4. Once done, slice each braaibroodjie in half and serve immediately. Only four ingredients are needed to make the mouth-watering sauce for sweet and stick pork ribs. The secret is to braai first and marinade later to prevent it from burning. Supplied. SWEET AND STICKY PORK RIBS WHAT YOU NEED (feeds 4)

1.5kg baby back pork ribs Braai salt For the sweet and sticky sauce:

½ cup honey or golden syrup ½ cup tomato sauce 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon paprika WHAT TO DO 1. Prepare the sauce. Mix all the sauce ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.

2. Season the racks of ribs on both sides with braai salt, then braai them over medium heat coals for 30 minutes, turning every few minutes. 3. Remove the racks of ribs from the heat and place them on the cutting board. Cut the ribs into individual ribs. 4. Add the ribs to the sauce in the bowl and toss until they are coated all over. Leave for a minute or three so that the exposed, meaty parts of the ribs can absorb the sauce.