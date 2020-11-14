Lighting up a banana forest for Diwali

Durban - Lighting up a green Diwali this year is the launch of the Afro-Indian peace garden initiative on unused ground at the Depot Road Memorial Primary School in Bayview, Chatsworth. Pranav Singh, Kubashni Ramanjalu, Kishalia Singh, Mumtha Singh and Maggie Chetty light up a newly planted banana forest at the Depot Road Memorial primary School for Diwali. The garden aims to preserve indigenous plants and heirloom vegetables used in Indian and African food and medicine. "We thought rather than erect a monument that pays tribute to those who arrived on the Truro, we'd rather plant fruit trees. It's such a good message. It says let's sustain life," said publisher Anivesh Singh. Hundreds of banana trees have been planted with the aim to create a banana forest, and to celebrate the Chatsworth area's original role as the market garden of Durban. Singh tells how a number of thriving market gardeners growing bananas, ginger and vegetables, including his father, had their land expropriated to create the township of Chatsworth, when the communities of the Magazine Barracks were forcibly removed in the 1960s. Most of these settled in Bayview which still have close ties to the original Magazine Barracks residents.

The garden project covers some 10 000 square meters and includes the school’s disused cricket pitch, with the school’s governing body giving the project a five-year lease to plant food crops.

The project also plans to preserve indigenous plants that are threatened, as they are being over harvested for traditional medicine in the wild..

Still in its infancy, with the banana forest only just planted, the project relies entirely on volunteer efforts.

“It’s not something we’re just going to throw money at,” Singh says. “We want everyone to feel able to contribute to the project regardless of wealth or status. It’s a grass roots campaign.”

“We didn’t want to plant flower gardens. Fruit gardens were the original Chastworth created by the earliest settlers after indenture,” said author and local historian Kiru Naidoo.

The original Chatsworth farm was bought in 1848 by Samuel Bennington, and leased to Indians after their indenture had expired in 1865.

“Two or three generations farmed here until Chatsworth was formed in the 1960s,” Naidoo said. “We want to acknowledge that.”

The Independent on Saturday