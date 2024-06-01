Lion cubs moved to a secret location

Durban — Nala and Simba are under the watch of a vet who specialises in big cats to ensure they are in good health and receive a proper diet, according to the National SPCA. The two lion cubs, about four months old, are living at an NSPCA-accredited wildlife facility after they were removed from a Westville home last week.

Jacques Peacock from the National Council of SPCAs said the whereabouts of the cubs would not be disclosed, to ensure their safety. He explained that the cubs were impounded after a complaint. “Responding to a complaint, the Kloof and Highway SPCA conducted an inspection at the Durban property, with the residents denying owning any animals. Then the SPCA staff noticed two lion cubs in the driveway of the adjacent property.

“Given that the residents of the property where the cubs were found and the neighbours denied ownership of the cubs, they were impounded as stray animals,” he said. Peacock said in terms of the Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 169 of 1993, the SPCA could only house wildlife temporarily, and therefore Simba and Nala were moved to a sanctuary last Saturday. He said the sanctuary was fully equipped to cater for their specific needs. He confirmed that the police were investigating the matter and that a docket had been opened. However, KZN police spokesman Colonel Robert Netshiunda said to date nobody had been arrested in connection with the animals. Last week Ezemvelo Wildlife said a “23-year-old Indian guy” had been arrested.

At the time, East Coast Radio interviewed a woman who said her brother had received the cubs from a farmer in Botswana who couldn’t look after them himself; and that they had been in their yard in Westville for four weeks. She claimed they had not meant to keep the lion cubs permanently, and had planned to have the lions taken away last weekend. Peacock said it was illegal to keep indigenous wildlife in South Africa without the proper permits. “The SPCA is opposed to the keeping and/or breeding of indigenous and exotic wild species in captivity for reasons other than for bona fide conservation purposes. The NSPCA and Kloof & Highway SPCA will assist the SAPS in its investigation, to ensure that those who exploited Simba and Nala face the full might of the law.”