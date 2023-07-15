Lit up for Mandela

Durban - The “Independent on Saturday” and Denis Hurley Centre (DHC) Street Lit Project are calling for your help for Mandela Day.
The Street Lit Project helps homeless people make a living – and earn enough to move off the streets – by supporting them in small businesses selling donated second-hand books for a living.
The IOS and DHC appeal for donations of second-hand books which can be dropped off at the newspaper’s marketing department at 18 Osborne Street in Greyville. All donated books will be handed over on Mandela Day.
The Independent on Saturday