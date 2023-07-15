Independent Online
Saturday, July 15, 2023

Lit up for Mandela

Durban City Orchestra double bass player Sverre Nissen, Street Lit vendor Jacob Msibi and cello player Trygve Nissen combine for a feast of the senses at St Agnes Church next Sunday, at the Durban City Orchestra concert. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad African News Agency (ANA)

Published 5h ago

Durban - The “Independent on Saturday” and Denis Hurley Centre (DHC) Street Lit Project are calling for your help for Mandela Day.

The Street Lit Project helps homeless people make a living – and earn enough to move off the streets – by supporting them in small businesses selling donated second-hand books for a living.

The IOS and DHC appeal for donations of second-hand books which can be dropped off at the newspaper’s marketing department at 18 Osborne Street in Greyville. All donated books will be handed over on Mandela Day.

