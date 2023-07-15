Local dancer hopes to shine globally

Durban - A freelance dancer selected as one of five finalists in the Red Bull Dance Your Style national finals is determined to show her skills in the world finals in Germany. Yolanda Joja, known as Killer Machine, 26, from the Bluff, is the first female qualifier and is ready for the national finals in Durban on September 2. If she moves to the next phase, she will represent South Africa.

Joja began dancing at a very young age and has been performing professionally for six years. Her career flourished after joining South Africa’s gqom artist and choreographer, Babes Wodumo, and the late founder of Big Nuz, Mandlenkosi Maphumulo, known as Mampintsha. She made her debut appearance in 2017 in a live performance that featured the two popular gqom artists. Killer Machine has worked with Kamo Mphela, DJ Tira and the late South African rapper Costa Titch. Dancer Yolanda Joja, known as Killer Machine, wants to showcase her dancing skills globally. Picture: Supplied “I joined West Ink School of Dance in 2017, and I stayed until Babes Wodumo took me to perform in one of her big shows during the festive season. Males dominated the crew I was in, and I also had to adjust to the pace and techniques of their dance movements. It was not easy to grasp the skills in a short space of time, but I will forever be grateful for the opportunity because it has led me to where I am today,” she said.

“I entered Red Bull Dance Your Style not just to win the competition but to showcase the skills I have gained throughout the years. It is such a blessing to see a lot of local people showing interest in what I do and I think it is high time I show it to the world, if I move to the next round,” said Joja. Killer Machine loves doing live performances, which allows her to interact with the crowd. She was inspired by an American singer and dancer, Ciara, and decided to venture into the entertainment industry. When Joja is not taking care of accounts inquiries or customer complaints at work, she plays basketball or jogs in her spare time to keep fit.