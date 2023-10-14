Independent Online
Local dancer ready to shine globally

Senzosenkosi “Verb” Bhengu is excited to take the world stage at The Red Bull Dance Your Style competition in Germany. Picture: Supplied

Senzosenkosi “Verb” Bhengu is excited to take the world stage at The Red Bull Dance Your Style competition in Germany. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

Share

Durban - An Avoca Hills dancer is excited to take the world stage and have a shot at claiming the prestigious Red Bull Dance Your Style title in Germany next month.

Senzosenkosi Bhengu, 30, known as “Verb”, was crowned national champion in September, and he is the only contestant representing the country in the international battle.

Thirty countries will compete in the Red Bull Dance Your Style in November.

Verb started dancing as a krumper during his high school days, and in 2018 opened a street dance academy to equip the youth with dance skills. His sessions include hip hop, krumping, gqom and amapiano.

Senzosenkosi “Verb” Bhengu will represent South Africa at the Red Bull Dance Your Style in Germany. Picture: Supplied

He told the “Independent on Saturday” he had entered the competition five times and had amazing experiences.

“It is really exciting to be part of this amazing competition. It will be my first time doing something so huge and I hope the world finals will help me grow and showcase my dancing skills.

“I am also looking forward to representing South Africa and seeing the other dancers from across the globe. My confidence has grown and I am really hoping to bring the crown back home. But if I do not make it as the winner, I will definitely leave an impression and a mark in Germany,” he said.

Verbz Street Dance Academy in Durban North and Ballito has 30 students from Wentworth, Newlands, uMlazi township and Ballito.

“My dream is to keep on telling my story of being a street dancer in South Africa, the challenges I have had to overcome and also being able to build a name for myself,” he added.

The Independent on Saturday

