Local is ‘lekker’ when dealing with landslides

Durban - Areas covered by indigenous vegetation fared better during the recent floods says Janet Longman, former chair of the KZN coastal branch of the Botanic Society who is charged with the indigenous plant fair next weekend at Beachwood Mangroves Nature Reserve. “You could see that areas covered by indigenous growth were fine,” she said, adding that there was now a lot of interest in indigenous plants to use as ground cover.

“There was none of the slippage and damage that happened where the exotics were planted. Indigenous plants tend to hold on to the soil better.” Longman said that after suffering landslides, many people with ground that is likely to “slip,” had been seeking advice about indigenous ground cover. Indigenous plants were also more adaptable to the longer-term effects of climate change, Lomgman said.

“Indigenous plants can adapt better to increases and decreases in temperature. They also just come up again after suffering during a drought.” Another benefit of indigenous was that it makes one’s garden ‒ even if that consists of a few pots on a balcony or a flower box ‒ a sanctuary for birds and butterflies. The BotSoc KZN Coastal Indigenous Plant Fair, which is one of Durban’s longest-running events, will be held on September 3 and 4, from 9am to 4pm.

“We have a selection of local nurseries that have been tending to an array of indigenous plants in anticipation of this year’s fair,” the society said in a statement. “By planting native plants and trees in your space, you can help to join little corridors of life together, for pollinators and other critters to move through. And in so doing, you’re supporting Mother Earth’s natural processes. Don’t miss this chance to choose those indigenous plants that will create a garden, balcony or flower box that’s quite simply humming with life. “Experts will be on hand to assist. Informative books, indigenous gardening handbooks, and posters of plants to attract birds, bees or butterflies will be on sale.”

North Durban Honorary Officers from Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife will lead guided walks through the mangroves. Wildlife and conservation exhibitors will host information tables. Food and refreshments will be on sale. Entrance is R10 for adults and R5 for children. Access and secure parking is off Riverside Road, Durban North. For more information, visit www.indigenousplantfair.org.za