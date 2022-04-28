Local marine biologist sheds light on manta rays

The talk, sponsored by the Rufford Foundation, is on Friday, April 29 in the Games Room at 2pm.

Carpenter, who is also a scuba diver and freediver, has specialised in sharks and rays, having discovered the incredible Aliwal Shoal devil ray cleaning station in 2020. Here she will chat about that incredible discovery, as well as her other research findings.

Manta rays on Aliwal Shoal.

Carpenter was born in upstate New York and is a PhD candidate at the University of Cape Town, studying manta rays and southern rays in southern Africa. She has researched manta rays for four years in Mozambique and Indonesia. She has been working in the marine biology field for nine years, with experience in marine megafauna research, coral monitoring and restoration, teaching, public outreach/education, and underwater videography/photography.

Carpenter believes that public awareness is a crucial component for effective marine conservation.