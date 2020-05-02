Lockdown heartache for young job seekers

Durban - In a country with an already high unemployment rate, the Covid-19 pandemic will cause more heartache for those looking for jobs. Economist Mike Schussler said things were not looking good for job seekers and people looking for learnerships and internships, because more than 2million people were expected to lose their jobs. Schussler urged the government to consider job seekers when it relaxed restrictions on different levels of the lockdown, to at least give them some hope and a fighting chance. He said the next few months did not look promising. “For the next two to three months, most companies will just focus on staying afloat - recruitments, learnerships and internships won’t start until in July maybe,” said Schussler. Hlengiwe Mncube, 32, from KwaMashu, said the effects of the lockdown were devastating to her family because she was the only one who had had an income, but her internship contract ended yesterday, on April 30. Now she does not know where to go next because companies were closed and she could not apply for more work.

“We were receiving small stipends as it stands, it would be better if the government made provisions and maintained the stipend for the next six months. The R350 will not cover rent, food and water,” said Mncube.

She said she feared that by the time the lockdown was lifted, she would not have money to print out her documents to apply for a job.

Job seeker Nozipho Skhosana, 33, from Pinetown, said since the lockdown was enforced, she had not been able to apply for jobs. Her biggest fear was that after she turned 35, she would not qualify for many jobs, so the lockdown was a hindrance to her progress.

“We all have to abide by the law. People are dying but that doesn’t take away from the fact that this has hit us hard as job seekers. It’s really bad, the numbers keep rising; so we don’t even know when this might end, or if we’ll survive it,” said Skhosana.

New Generation Youth Development Group chairperson Lindokuhle Nhlangulela said the situation was beyond anyone’s control but advised the youth to use this time to relook at their career approach and think of entrepreneurship.

“They must find out what they are good at, research the market for whatever skill they have and draw up a business plan. By the time the lockdown is fully lifted, they can then pursue that and instead of looking for jobs, they can create jobs,” said Nhlangulela.