Lockdown level 4: Restaurants find new recipes for tough times

Durban - With the move to level 4 lockdown restrictions this week, restaurants are allowed to open, but not as we know or remember them. The stringent regulations allow only for the delivery of food, so no call-to-collect and only during daytime non-curfew hours, 9am to 7pm. And customers should note that with an 8pm curfew, staff and delivery drivers need to be back in their homes before this time. So while restaurants can deliver hot food, it would have to be substantially before 8pm. Wendy Alberts of the Restaurant Association of South Africa painted a bleak future if restaurants didn’t get creative and do things differently. “Things have changed dramatically. For many, it’s desperation and there’s no financial relief. UIF is a struggle, insurance companies haven’t come to the party. Landlords are another expense.

“Even if restaurants do go the delivery route, the major players have not been negotiable with deliveries. And if you don’t use them you don’t know whether the delivery service is compliant,” she said.

While many restaurants had opted to stay closed and sit it out, many were trying to reopen and be innovative around the restrictions, getting their people back to work, she said.

Alberts likened it to restaurants still having 100% of the expenses while only bringing in 20% of the income.

“And then there’s still 100% of the competition for that income.”

Expenses are being cut to the bone.

“We see things like cutting out credit card machines, restaurants doing their own ordering and using staff to do deliveries.

“Many are trying to bring the restaurant experience into the home, cooking for families; supplying homemade butter and jams, resorting to deli-type options and home baking. They are choosing to show us what they can do that’s special.”

Durban chef and owner of Cafe 1999 and Unity, Marcelle Roberts, tells of a link-up with Seafood Enterprises to create an online store for a range of home deliveries.

“You must remember, our suppliers are also dead, and we’ve always supported local business. Dominic (Barbieri) phoned me and said, ‘let’s make this work’. And so I’ve created a range of Mediterranean frozen meals and have been able to keep some of my staff at work.”

Roberts will open Unity today with a simplified menu, “burgers and curries and things”, she says. It will be open from 10am to 6pm.

“I’m bringing in waiters who have transport to do deliveries. I feel so bad for them sitting at home, although at least UIF paid out this week after resubmitting 100 times.”

The frozen meals are just the first phase of Roberts’s plans. Dinner boxes with all the ingredients and recipe cards are in the pipeline.

“Obviously, we’ll focus on seafood, but it will be great to educate people how to cook. I’m even setting up a YouTube channel,” she says.

Zohra Teke of Sofra Istanbul is looking forward to opening the Florida Road branch today for deliveries, while reopening her Pavilion outfit is in the pipeline.

“This is an economic bloodbath,” she says. “Jobs have been lost, our staff have not yet been paid their UIF benefits despite promises. Most are single mothers.”

The restaurant will undergo a deep clean before opening, with regular sanitisation every day. The skeleton staff will also have their temperatures checked before entering.

“Our delivery service will be via MrD which has strict hygiene protocols. We have two dedicated drivers for deliveries should our customers opt to order directly,” she said.

About 90% of the normal menu would be available.

“We won’t offer breakfasts and hot drinks. And we will close at 4pm to allow for cleaning.”

Jenny Clark and Claire Allan of Fat Frog, an artisanal bakery-coffee shop on Lilian Ngoyi Road, are also surviving on a range of pre-­ordered home cooked meals delivered once a week.

“We’re not allowed to make cakes,” says Clark, the baker. “But we’re creating tasty home-cooked meals made by loving hands.”

And they’re playing it by the letter.

“I haven’t baked a cake since lockdown,” says Clark, who misses the social interaction with customers.

The pair offer a limited six-meal menu with orders in by Monday at midday for delivery later in the week.

“There’s only two frogs cooking here,” says Clark, while Allan quips, “I can’t remember having to work so hard.”

Alberts encouraged the public to find out what their favourite restaurant is up to and support it where they could. “Restaurateurs are creative and looking for solutions. And while the next couple of months are certainly going to be a challenge, their good spirits will carry them through.”