Long-term flood chaos warning

Durban - Brace yourself for further water outages and possible erratic or low pressure flows, while fuel and food shortages remain a critical challenge after the devastating floods in Durban this week. Yesterday, Umgeni Water said that until damaged aqueducts were repaired and brought back into full service, the supply of water would be problematic.

“The impact on consumers will be experienced in erratic supply, interruptions in supply or low pressure in taps. Umgeni Water is working on six strategies to stabilise the situation through augmentation of supply,” said Shami Harichunder, spokesman for the water utility. Turning to the actual damage caused by the storm, Harichunder said two aqueducts, which convey raw water to the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works, had broken because of rock falls in the vicinity of Molweni, Inanda. “These aqueducts have since been taken out of use, because of the risk they pose to property and people,” he said, stressing that this was based on early assessments.

“Persistent torrential rains and impassable access routes made it impossible for staff of Umgeni Water to reach critical and major infrastructure to conduct a comprehensive analysis. “The scope of investigation has been extended to cover a wider area using helicopters. Based on the outcomes, a clearer picture will emerge of the magnitude of damage, what needs to be done to restore full functionality and how long this process is expected to take,” he said. Harichunder added that other damage reported overnight on Tuesday confirmed that the river abstraction system in the Mtwalume River, on the South Coast, wasn’t functioning because of a blockage caused by the flooded river.

“The abstraction system has since been brought back into use after repairs and production of potable water has resumed. Further, abstraction from the Umzinto River Dam has reduced significantly because of high overflows, resulting in only 60% of potable water that is required being produced at the Umzinto Water Treatment. This has caused water shortages in the supply areas.” In iLembe, potable water production at the Lower Thukela Bulk Water Supply Scheme has been reduced because of high turbidity in raw water and abstraction pumps continue to fail as a result of silt in the abstraction channels. “The command reservoir levels are low and as a consequence of this, supply to KwaDukuza Central Business District, Darnall, Zamani and Zinkwazi was interrupted. Water supply has since resumed, although at reduced levels,” said Harichunder.

On Wednesday, potable water production at Hazelmere Water Treatment Plant, outside Verulam, was halted because of high levels of turbidity in the Hazelmere Dam, from where the plant draws its raw water for treatment. “Reduced production – amounting to one-third of the water the plant normally produces – was instituted on Thursday. However, further reduction in water treated was introduced on Friday (yesterday) after the quality of raw water deteriorated overnight. Severe water shortages prevail in the northern region.” Yesterday, bottled water had been sold out at most stores across the region. Major retailers did not respond to requests for comment on whether additional supplies of bottled water and food were being sent to the province.

And amid widespread reports of fuel stations running dry yesterday, local garages said the collapse of roads because of the floods was causing the disruption in fuel supplies. An e-hailing driver, who did not wish to be named, shared a statement received from PTA Petroleum confirming that deliveries had been suspended because of the infrastructure damage in Bayhead Road in the port area being. It is the main access route for fuel depots. PTA Petroleum could not be contacted for confirmation or comment.

The DA’s Francois Rodgers called for an immediate assessment of the fuel situation, with routes to fuel depots having been affected by the floods, exacerbated by traffic backlogs and delays on major routes. Meanwhile, the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has highlighted the lack of a disaster management plan being shared by government structures with the business sector. “It is disappointing to note that both the local and provincial governments have not yet consulted with businesses to share their disaster management plan. Businesses need to enact steps to reduce the dangers and potential of heavy rainfall to minimise the socio-economic risk.

“Weather forecasts are indicating that Durban will experience rains during the long weekend. This has the potential to create more damage. “The financial losses that have occurred over a couple of days will further cripple an already struggling economy. We are still battling with the Covid pandemic and its consequences over and above the unrest. We truly are in distress as the city of eThekwini and as a province. “Our SMME sector is still struggling, many of these businesses are still shut down with no hope of recovery ‒ this is truly concerning.”

The Chamber also called on national Police Minister Bheki Cele to deploy law enforcement in looting hotspot areas: “These opportunists need to face the full might of the law. The province of KwaZulu-Natal cannot afford to suffer, having just recovered from the disastrous negative consequences of the 2021 July unrest.” It also highlighted that the south of Durban was home to “critical infrastructure and businesses that the country depends on”, while also noting that uMlazi had been particularly badly impacted. Yesterday, the SA National Weather Service forecast wet weather today and tomorrow with possible flooding, as well as hail and strong winds, but said it would not be on the scale of rain experienced this week.

SAWS’s Easter forecast was that KwaZulu-Natal, North West, Free State and Eastern Cape “were likely to experience the return of thunderstorms, along with the risk of localised flooding and/or occurrence of hail and strong, damaging winds” with rainfall persisting tomorrow and on Monday over the eastern and central parts of the country. On the farming front, the KZN Agricultural Union (Kwanalu) has said major infrastructural damage was likely to have long term ramifications for the agricultural sector. “We are aware of reports from the Midlands and coastal regions (north and south) which seem to be the worst affected, and reports continue to come in. With the severe devastation of the infrastructure, and in particular roads and bridges around the port, the passage of goods and services is highly restricted.

“Access to relevant drop-off and collection points for agricultural products and supplies which are time sensitive, will impact directly on the sector,” said CEO Sandy La Marque, adding that without good infrastructure and basic service delivery, the impact would continue to be severe, stifling growth, employment, investment, and export opportunities. “This most recent disaster which has befallen KZN continues to demonstrate how fragile the agricultural sector is, and the importance of preventative measures, maintenance, economic nodes, and corridors being identified and being prioritised. “These economic corridors are found throughout the province when it comes to agricultural production and food security,” said La Marque.

At the port of Durban, trucks battled to access their destination because of major flood damage to Bayhead Road. The expected weekend weather is expected to delay repairs. “An alternative access road (Bluff Road) to the container terminal and the Island View precinct has been identified after engagement with the Bluff community to temporarily relax the municipal bylaws,” said spokesman Ayanda Shezi “An assessment was carried out to ensure the safety of Bluff residents and transporters during the period where trucks will be utilising the road.

“The port will continue to prioritise evacuation of essential goods, including food, medical supplies and petroleum products during this time. Truck owners are urged to avoid creating congestion around the area, as this also poses many dangers given the condition of the roads.” Shezi said shipping resumed after the cleaning of debris from the harbour, and by 2pm on Thursday, “the Port of Durban had done 10 of the 11 planned vessel movements”. Shezi added that the fuel pipeline was operational and pumping fuel to the inland market.