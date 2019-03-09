Durban - As a 19-year-old, electric bus enthusiast John Fann used an old box camera to film Durban’s trolleybuses which, attached to overhead cables by booms on their roofs, ferried passengers by the thousand and cruised easily up the city’s steep hills. Now the Bellair septuagenarian has blended that footage with early images of the city’s trams, clips of a crash that happened after locusts flew into a trolleybus driver’s cab and mayoral ceremonies that marked the death of trams.

Etched in Fann’s memories is the reason Durban unceremoniously stopped using trolleybuses in favour of noisier, polluting diesel double-deckers that it later replaced with the current single-deckers.

The reason the “silent servants” aren’t still in operation as hallmarks of the clean energy trend in progressive countries stems from interference by the motor industry, according to Fann.

“The motor industry wanted to secure orders for the diesel buses. Electric-powered buses last too long. The motor industry was motivated to sell more motorised buses that had a faster spares turnover.”

A conspiracy campaign followed involving the removal of certain parts to make them noisier, less efficient and less comfortable, he believes.

He suspects power sources feeding the overhead lines were sabotaged to cause breakdowns at peak hours and get the public on the side of the anti-trolleybus lobby.

The last of the trolleybuses quietly went to its garage, sporting a Clover advert for a Coronet ice cream, to be dismantled in 1967, with Durbanites blissfully unaware that it heralded the end of an era.

It was quite different when they arrived in 1938.

“The children in Penzance (Glenwood) all stood by the school windows to watch what they called ‘the electric horse’ (an update of the iron horse, as steam engines were called) pass by. Later they would ferry many schoolchildren.”

But while in service, they left their mark on Durban’s history - not only with the locust incident but also with one involving a parrot.

“There was a parrot in a shop at the corner of West Street and Point Road where the bus stopped. The bird would imitate the conductor’s whistle, which was the signal for the driver to start moving again. So he would end up moving the bus as passengers were boarding or alighting.

“The shop owner was eventually asked to remove his parrot.”

Then there was the accident of March 1941, which Fann has on video, captured from a clip on SA Mirror, the closest thing South Africans had to motion picture news.

A model vehicle enthusiast, he has made models of trams and trolley buses. When he was younger, they were part of his contribution to the creation of Mini Town, which turns 50 this year.

Fann remembers diesel double- deckers far less fondly.

“Going to visit my sister on the Bluff was an easy run along Edwin Swales (now Solomon Mahlangu) Drive. But when we turned and went up the hill I could hardly see out of the window because the top deck was so steamed up from the engine overheating.

“The driver would sometimes go and get water from a homeowner to cool the engine.”

Passengers at times had to get out and walk on steeper hills.

The 1970s oil crisis was a new opportunity for electric-powered buses, said Fann.

As a member of a lobby group calling for their return, he received a positive response from the then minister of transport, Hendrik Schoeman, who invested R90million in a new project for Johannesburg.

However, it too saw its demise because of pressure from the motor industry, Fann believes.

He says that while South African cities had dropped what would have been appropriate in today’s era of awareness around global warming and climate change, cities like San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver had kept moving large numbers of people on buses powered from electric cables.

He suggests authorities reconsider this option, in spite of load shedding.

“It would be an essential service, like the trains. They haven’t stopped.”

But he suspects the reintroduction of trams would be resisted by the minibus taxi industry for fear of losing customers.