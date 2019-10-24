Durban - eThekwini Primary School’s principal Gabisile Zulu is excited that all teachers will now have their own classrooms. This comes as Cotton On Foundation completed a project to refurbish the school with an opening ceremony on Wednesday. The primary school in KwaMashu now has 16 new classrooms which will accommodate 1 280 students. Previously the school only catered for students from grade R to grade grade four; now it will soon be able to welcome grade five, six and seven pupils.

Further upgrades include 37 new ablution facilities, two kitchens, a staffroom, tuckshop, two fully equipped playgrounds, as well as a new admin block for staff.

Zulu said she was hopeful the new changes would take the school’s education standard to better heights. “I’m very excited about all this. The situation at the school was bad, teachers shared classrooms; now each will have their own,” Zulu said.

She said the partnership with Cotton On Foundation hadn’t ended, they would now have a teacher development programme. “We will undergo workshops and also interact with other teachers from other schools; to motivate and encourage each other to do more.”