Durban - Earlier this morning, a 46-year-old man was rescued off a crude oil tanker after having suffered a medical emergency. Andre Fletcher, NSRI Durban station commander, said that the Romanian ships crewman was safely evacuated off the tanker by NSRI Durban rescue swimmers with the help of Netcare 911 rescue and an SA Force Flight team in a helicopter. The tanker was 6 nautical miles off-shore of the Port of Durban.

"He was airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition to receive further medical treatment," Fletcher said.

The airborne sea rescue operation was initiated last night but could only be carried out at first light this morning.





Earlier this week the NSRI assisted when four Filipino crewmen on board a bulk carrier suffering injuries sustained when a wave broke over the vessel in the vicinity of Port Edward.

On Tuesday the NSRI duty crew at Durban and East London were notified, but it was decided the ship should continue to Port Elizabeth.

On Wednesday the Port Elizabeth duty crew, accompanied by an NSRI station doctor and rescue paramedics met the ship on board the craft Spirit of Toft.

One man had suffered critical injuries with fractures to the jaw, hip, clavicle and a suspected neck fracture, one man suffered a fractured femur and hip, another man suffered a fractured tibia and another man sustained bruising to the head.

In unfavourable sea conditions the decision was taken for the medical teams to continue treatment on the ship and arrangements were made with Transnet for the ship to enter Port.