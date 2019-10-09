LOOK: Django gets another shot at being a monkey









Durban - Taking on motherhood has given a new future to rescued vervet monkey, Django. The six-year-old female monkey was admitted to the Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (Crow) earlier this year. She had been kept as a pet on a chain and had become unmanageable for her owners. Crow primate officer Tayla Hawkins said: “What we thought was a 2-year-old monkey turned out to be a 6-year-old female with major behavioural issues. Django was kept on a chain for a number of years and instead of developing the common sit-on-your-shoulder ex-pet behaviour, she was extremely wary of people and failed to understand monkey behaviour.” Django (aptly named after the hit movie Django Unchained) was introduced to smaller troops at the centre, but was not accepted by any of them and Hawkins said her introduction to the 2018 baby troop was her last shot at getting into a troop.

“When Django and the babies first made contact, she immediately bonded with baby James Small. She pulled him against her body and immediately started grooming him. She literally watched over him while he slept, as well as shared food with him. The other babies started grooming her and showed no aggression to her whatsoever.”

Django with her adopted baby, James Small.





Hawkins said they often received calls from across the province about pet monkeys, not only vervets but also other breeds such as chacma baboons, which have become “aggressive”.

“On rescues we often hear the same story - my grandmother had a vervet monkey which she ‘saved’ but we had to shoot it because it bit her.

“This will always happen. Once a monkey is taken out of its natural environment where it would form part of a social hierarchy, it is now kept alone within a human household. As the monkey reaches maturity, it will create a hierarchy of its own within the household and this is when the ‘owners’ are bitten,” she said.

Hawkins added that monkeys did not have the same needs as humans, beside the need for food and water.

“There is no way the social and environmental needs can be met by us. The presumption that all baby animals should be raised on cow’s milk and wear nappies is both incorrect and unethical.

“These babies will soon grow to become unmanageable and aggressive as their natural behaviours have been stunted during the learning phase of their lives,” she said.

When pet monkeys start to show aggression, they are often hit, have food withheld, or are kept on a chain, which is what the Crow team believe happened to Django.

There are also legal implications regarding keeping a wild animal without a permit, said Hawkins.

The main issue observed with Django was that she was unable to recognise typical monkey behaviour. When she was introduced to a smaller troop, she did not recognise hints of aggression from other females in the group and if she did not move away she would be physically attacked.

Hawkins said now that Django had been accepted by the baby troop, she was learning how to not only understand their behaviours, but how to express her own.

“With James she has definitely shown amazing motherly instincts, and with the rest of the youngsters, she is both caring and domineering when she needs to be.”

There is now a possibility that Django could be released back into the wild.

“It really is one in a million as an ex-pet of this age is normally impossible to integrate back into a troop because of the behavioural stunting during the learning phase of their lives, yet Django is showing an incredible amount of success with her new troop,” she said.